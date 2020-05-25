Call of Duty: WWII Will be Free to Play with PlayStation Plus Starting Tomorrow

Sony has offered some pretty major free games to their PlayStation Plus subscribers over the years, but one franchise that’s very rarely been represented is Call of Duty. Sony did offer Call of Duty: Black Ops III back in 2018, but to my knowledge, that’s the only time a core CoD game has been a part of the PS Plus free games program. Given the rarity of CoD games on PS Plus, Sony is unsurprisingly making a big deal about one of their upcoming free games – Call of Duty: WWII! The game will be available to PS Plus subscribers tomorrow…

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26. We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War Rumored for 2020, Warzone Teases Seem to Back Leaks Up

As Sony mentions in their tweet, we’ll learn more about what other PS Plus free games we can expect in June later this week. Typically, Sony announces their PS Plus titles on the last Wednesday of the month, and makes the games available on the first Tuesday of the next month. So, Call of Duty: WWII is being released a week early for whatever reason.

Call of Duty: WWII was generally well received when it came back in 2017, with Wccftech’s Kai Powell giving the game an 8.5 out of 10…

It’s been great to get back to the simpler action of a Call of Duty title without having to contend with wall-running and giant robots, but that comes at a cost. Between a campaign that features explosions and PTSD, but little else of substance, and a multiplayer component that hits the right marks, but promises of social connectivity fall short, there are a few shortcomings that prevent Call of Duty WWII from becoming my favorite in the series.

Anybody out there missed out on Call of Duty: WWII? Will you be giving the game a spin when it hits PS Plus tomorrow?