Call of Duty: Vanguard to Offer a Two-Week Free Multiplayer Trial

Since launching last year, Call of Duty: Vanguard has struggled to generate the same excitement as most past CoD games, and Activision is again looking to do something about it. Vanguard got a free weekend faster than any other CoD game, and now Activision is offering a lengthy two-week free multiplayer trial. Said trial won’t include all multiplayer content, but you will be able to check out the latest maps and favorites like Shipment and Das Haus. Here’s a rundown of the content included in the trial…

New Season Two Maps Casablanca: A shining jewel of Morocco, Casablanca is a medium-sized, three-lane-style map within a bustling marketplace. With several buildings to explore and climb upon, expect a variety of vertical engagements that invite both close- and long-range tactics.

Gondola: Don’t look down on this medium-sized, three-lane-style map. Take a trip on the Gondola to travel above a large gulch and fire watchtower, but hop off before it goes off the cliff! Operators can also take advantage of the long sightline this gondola route provides, or head through the power plant and caves for more close-quarters battle. Capture and Secure Bases in the Alps Drop in and compete in a new large-map objective mode set in the Alps featuring new vehicles and one major objective: capture all the bases to win. Once a base is captured, Operators can choose to respawn at that base or at any other captured points on the map, in addition to spawning in on their fellow squad member. Bases automatically set up gates for the defending team within, allowing safe passage for allies and shutting itself when enemies are nearby. Every friendly base contains several Buy Stations for additional armaments and abilities, including vehicles to help you traverse the map more quickly. Here, you can use Cash earned by capturing objectives or picking it up from enemy players to purchase weapons, equipment, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades, or you can even use your Custom Loadouts. Shipment, Das Haus, and More In addition to the latest maps and modes, Free Access players will also be able to jump into a diverse Multiplayer Playlist featuring Vanguard’s most popular maps, such as Shipment, a Call of Duty® classic, and Das Haus, another small map that favors plenty of action. For Free Access players who want to be in the heat of the action every second of the match, this is the Playlist for you. Vanguard also includes other maps popular with the community like Hotel Royale, Dome, and Radar, which can be played on modes like Domination, Control, Hardpoint.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty Classics Reportedly Being Remastered to Make Up for Lack of Annual Releases

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Free multiplayer access will run from March 30 to April 12.