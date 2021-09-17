Call of Duty Vanguard May Support AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution Instead of NVIDIA DLSS

The Call of Duty Vanguard early access beta for PC players began yesterday, allowing enterprising users to take a peek at the game's files for the first time. Earlier today, Reddit user Wolik69 found a mention of AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) spatial upscaling technology in the adv_options.ini file.

It should be noted that FSR isn't currently selectable in the Call of Duty Vanguard beta, suggesting that its implementation is not ready yet. At the same time, it's also worth remarking that there was no mention of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) at all, and the game's developers haven't said anything about it either, despite DLSS already being supported in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

It's very much possible that Activision and Sledgehammer Games have opted for AMD's FSR this time around, which is supported by both graphics card vendors, unlike DLSS.

The Call of Duty Vanguard beta will open up to everyone interested in checking out the game starting tomorrow on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. In addition to the core content of the beta introduced last week (when PlayStation had an early access exclusive) – the Champion Hill experience as well as Patrol, Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed on Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu – this weekend's build includes a new mode, Search & Destroy, and a new map, Eagle’s Nest, that can be played across all five core modes.

Those who participate in the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta and reach level 20 will receive two rewards:

A Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, available in Vanguard following the game’s launch on November 5, and in Warzone when the new main map launches later this year.

An Arthur Kingsley Operator in Call of Duty: Mobile, available shortly after the end of the Beta.

Call of Duty Vanguard is set to release on November 5th.