Call of Duty Vanguard Beta Comparison Confirms Higher Average Resolution on Xbox Series X, Better Reflections Resolution on PlayStation 5
Call of Duty Vanguard runs at a high average resolution on Xbox Series X, a new comparison that has been released online today.
The new comparison, which has been shared online by ElAnalistaDeBits, confirms both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S version have the same dynamic resolution range, 2160p-1620p, but the Xbox Series X version has a higher average resolution. The comparison also confirms solid performance on all systems and a better reflections resolution on PlayStation 5.
- All Call of Duty Vanguard versions use temporal reconstruction for the horizontal pixels.
- PS5 and Series X have the same dynamic range (2160p~1620p), but Series X has a higher average resolution. S series has a dynamic range from 1440p to a resolution of approximately 900p.
- The beta presents some bugs related to pop-in, bugged assets and errors in textures, especially in Series X version at 120hz.
- Same shadows, textures, amount of foliage and particles on the 3 platforms. Playstation 5 has better resolution in reflections.
- Slightly smaller drawing distance in Series S.
- Series X has the depth of field disabled at some points.
- All versions run smoothly at a stable 60FPS.
- Call of Duty Vanguard on Xbox Series has problems maintaining 120FPS in some moments (especially in the Hotel), in addition to tearing. This is likely to change in the final version.
Call of Duty Vanguard launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 5th worldwide.
Rise on every front: Dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa. The Call of Duty franchise returns with Call of Duty: Vanguard, where players will be immersed in visceral WWII combat on an unprecedented global scale.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 59.99
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter