Call of Duty Tops EMEAA Charts but Death Stranding Challenges

Call of Duty is always a strong title for Activision Blizzard, it has been for so long now that November is generally just a good time for the company. Previous iterations had fallen behind in sales, though still selling incredibly well, though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is going incredibly strong going by EMEAA charts, topping them for the third consecutive week since launch, matching the position of the game in the NPD charts.

A number of new arrivals have featured in the charts for the week ending the 10th of November. Death Stranding launched to second place, followed by another newcomer in Need for Speed: Heat. Indeed, the week featured three more newcomers with Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy and Just Dance 2020. The top ten titles for the week in both physical and digital sales were as follows:

This Week

Last Week

Title 1 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 N/A Death Stranding 3 N/A Need for Speed: Heat 4 3 FIFA 20 5 2 Luigi's Mansion 3 6 N/A Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020 7 4 Grand Theft Auto V 8 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 9 N/A Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy 10 N/A Just Dance 2020

Other movers further down the list were titles like Cities: Skylines by Paradox Interactive, moving from 277th place to 31st. Moving in the opposite direction was Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, falling eighteen places to 25th and also The Outer Worlds, falling fourteen places to 24th.

As always, the charts show the ever-constant popularity of titles like Grand Theft Auto V, a six-year-old title that still surpasses the later released Rockstar Games title Red Dead Redemption 2, driven by the strong community for Grand Theft Auto Online.

The EMEAA charts show combined physical and digital sales across over forty territories in the EMEAA region, collecting a variety of data. Physical sales data covers every game and is collected from these countries: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital sales are gathered across participating companies which include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

Digital sales data is gathered across these territories: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.