Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 5 Dated, Shadow Company Faction Detailed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 officially kicks off next week, and Infinity Ward have detailed the Shadow Company faction coming to both games. Shadow Company are a group of paramilitary mercenaries, who first appeared back in 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You can check out a quick teaser trailer for the group, below.

Here’s a few more details about Shadow Company:

An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own. Ostensibly Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Coalition progress under the command of Captain Price, Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly. All experts in their field with formal military experience, this trio is prepared to change the current experience of Verdansk. Operators of the Shadow Company: Lerch hails from Plano, Texas and is a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Known on the battlefield for his enthusiasm and success in regards to eliminating the enemy, it was better to have Lerch with you rather than against you. Following USMC, civilian life didn’t suit Lerch, so he re-entered the fight in the private sector and is considered a one-man force multiplier. When the Shadow Company CEO came across Lerch’s dossier, he was the perfect combination of skill and moral flexibility. There’s no contract Lerch won’t take on nor challenge he won’t face which is how he finds himself in Verdansk leading the other Operators of Shadow Company.

Seems like a solid new faction! Of course, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare/Warzone Season 5 will deliver plenty of other new content. Rumor is, we’ll finally be getting a major Warzone map update, as players will be able to access the previously-inaccessible football stadium and nab loot from a new train that will continuously circle Verdansk. Obviously, expect a new battle pass as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available now for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 5 kicks off on August 5.