Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Update 1.09 Incoming; Packs Season 1 and Lowers Game Size

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Update 1.09 has been added to the PlayStation database, adding Season for Season 1.

The new addition to the database was spotted by 'PlayStation Game Size' and posted on Twitter some hours ago. In addition to adding support for Season 1, the new update will also lower the game's total install size on PlayStation platforms. The new 1.09 patch is likely the new update that Activision and Infinity Ward detailed some days ago. Season 1 and Warzone 2.0 will kick off next week on November 16th with the game's update arriving on November 14 at 10 AM PT. All platforms can preload Warzone 2.0 starting on November 14 at 10 AM PT.

Down below we've included some features that are included with Season 1:

New Battle Pass, Now with More Player Choice. Conquer a new Battle Pass as you choose map Sectors your way to unlock both free and premium items in whatever order you decide.

Conquer a new Battle Pass as you choose map Sectors your way to unlock both free and premium items in whatever order you decide. Four Weapons, Six Total Operators. Two new weapon platforms and two Trios — one of elite soldiers and one of football’s finest — are set to bolster your arsenal and Operator roster.

Two new weapon platforms and two Trios — one of elite soldiers and one of football’s finest — are set to bolster your arsenal and Operator roster. Seasonal Prestige System. New challenges and rewards await those who clear the Military Ranks.

"In Season 01, we are introducing a brand-new iteration of the Battle Pass with a host of innovations — players will have more choices and more agency than ever before", Infinity Ward explained last week.

"Instead of a linear stream of tiers set out in a scrolling row along the bottom of your screen, your Battle Pass takes the form of a multi-Sector map. Players will unlock items using earned Battle Token Tier Skips across this map, which is themed within the current season. Each map has at least 20 Sectors with five items in each Sector — tokens can be used to either unlock adjacent Sectors or earn more items within an unlocked Sector."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.