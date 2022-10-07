Menu
Company

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC Trailer Released, Game Has Over 500 Customizable Settings

Nathan Birch
Oct 7, 2022, 06:39 PM EDT
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

In recent years, Activision has made a solid effort to push Call of Duty on PC, and the latest entry in the series will be no different. A PC trailer has been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, boasting features like ultrawide support and a whopping 500 plus customization options. There are so many, developer Infinity Ward has had to include a search feature in the settings menu. You can check out the PC trailer for CoD: Modern Warfare 2, below.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Launch Trailer Shows off Some Campaign Footage

Oh, by the way, the trailer oddly doesn’t mention it, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 does support DLSS 2.0 and FSR 1.0, as seen in the YouTube video, below. Not sure why Activision opted not to hype that.

Haven’t been keeping up with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? You can get the lowdown on the game’s multiplayer modes here, and some leaked details on its campaign here. Meanwhile, here are the game’s (fairly reasonable) PC requirements…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 – 54 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • Video Memory: 3GB
  • RAM: 16GB RAM
  • Storage Space: 25GB
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
  • Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Recommended PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 – 54 Bit (latest update)
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • Video Memory: 3GB
  • RAM: 16GB RAM
  • Storage Space: 25GB
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
  • Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Bayonetta 3, and More Exciting Games Coming Out in October

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1060
USD 150
RX 580
USD 223
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order