Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Exposed, Details from Every Mission Datamined

Nathan Birch
Sep 27, 2022, 01:06 PM EDT
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in just over a month, and while we’ve seen some footage from the game’s new campaign, there’s still plenty left to reveal. Well, we may now have a better overall idea of the scope of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign thanks to dataminers, who have revealed titles, mission locations, and more for each of the games 16 missions.

You can check out the details below, with a mission title, location, date, playable character, and squad listed for each. These missions are not listed in the order they’re presented in the game, so do not try to gain any insight from that. Obviously, the following information may contain SPOILERS

Intercept

  • Spain
  • 03 MAR 2020 2030
  • Kyle "GAZ" Garrick
  • TF-141

Gunship Ambush

  • Mexico
  • 26 OCT 2022 0900
  • SM Aviator
  • Shadow 1-0 Alpha/TF-141/FER

Wounded

  • Mexico
  • No Date
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • TF-141

Stolen

  • Al Mazrah
  • No Date
  • Unnamed Shadow Co. Soldier
  • Shadow Company

Convoy

  • Yemen
  • 26 OCT 2022 - 0900
  • Kyle "GAZ" Garrick
  • TF141/LF

Broad Daylight

  • Amsterdam
  • 03 MAR 2020 2030
  • Kyle "GAZ" Garrick
  • TF-141

Party

  • Mexico
  • 22 OCT 2022 1900
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • TF141/FER

Prison

  • Mexico
  • 22 OCT 2022 1900
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • TF-141/FER

Ghost Team

  • Mexico
  • 22 OCT 2022 1900
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • TF141/FER

Tower

  • Chicago
  • 22 OCT 2022 1900
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • TF-141

Wetwork

  • TBD
  • 03 MAR 2020 2030
  • Kyle "GAZ" Garrick
  • TF-141

Strike

  • Urzikstan
  • 22 OCT 2022 1900
  • Simon "Ghost" Riley
  • TF-141

Border

  • US/Mexico Border
  • 04 MAR 2020 2000
  • Rudy
  • FER

Backstabbed

  • Mexico
  • 03 MAR 2020 2030
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • TF141/FER

Dark Water

  • US Atlantic Coastline
  • 22 OCT 2022 1900
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • Shadow 1-0 Alpha/TF-141/FER

Night War

  • Yemen
  • 03 MAR 2020 2030
  • John "Soap" MacTavish
  • Demon Dogs

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but this list largely lines up with a less-detailed one reliable CoD leaker Tom Henderson revealed a few days ago. It’s a bit hard to precisely piece together the Modern Warfare 2 campaign given the mixed up nature of these missions, but some things are easy enough to glean. It seems the plot is split between 2020 and 2022 time periods, with the earlier one largely taking place in Mexico and ending in a dramatic backstabbing. Who will be doing the stabbing and who will be the stabbee? We’ll see. Interestingly, some missions seem to take place at the same time in different places – hints of a branching storyline, or at least one that looks at things from different perspectives?

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.

