Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Exposed, Details from Every Mission Datamined

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in just over a month, and while we’ve seen some footage from the game’s new campaign, there’s still plenty left to reveal. Well, we may now have a better overall idea of the scope of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign thanks to dataminers, who have revealed titles, mission locations, and more for each of the games 16 missions.

You can check out the details below, with a mission title, location, date, playable character, and squad listed for each. These missions are not listed in the order they’re presented in the game, so do not try to gain any insight from that. Obviously, the following information may contain SPOILERS…

Intercept

Spain

03 MAR 2020 2030

Kyle "GAZ" Garrick

TF-141

Gunship Ambush

Mexico

26 OCT 2022 0900

SM Aviator

Shadow 1-0 Alpha/TF-141/FER

Wounded

Mexico

No Date

John "Soap" MacTavish

TF-141

Stolen

Al Mazrah

No Date

Unnamed Shadow Co. Soldier

Shadow Company

Convoy

Yemen

26 OCT 2022 - 0900

Kyle "GAZ" Garrick

TF141/LF

Broad Daylight

Amsterdam

03 MAR 2020 2030

Kyle "GAZ" Garrick

TF-141

Party

Mexico

22 OCT 2022 1900

John "Soap" MacTavish

TF141/FER

Prison

Mexico

22 OCT 2022 1900

John "Soap" MacTavish

TF-141/FER

Ghost Team

Mexico

22 OCT 2022 1900

John "Soap" MacTavish

TF141/FER

Tower

Chicago

22 OCT 2022 1900

John "Soap" MacTavish

TF-141

Wetwork

TBD

03 MAR 2020 2030

Kyle "GAZ" Garrick

TF-141

Strike

Urzikstan

22 OCT 2022 1900

Simon "Ghost" Riley

TF-141

Border

US/Mexico Border

04 MAR 2020 2000

Rudy

FER

Backstabbed

Mexico

03 MAR 2020 2030

John "Soap" MacTavish

TF141/FER

Dark Water

US Atlantic Coastline

22 OCT 2022 1900

John "Soap" MacTavish

Shadow 1-0 Alpha/TF-141/FER

Night War

Yemen

03 MAR 2020 2030

John "Soap" MacTavish

Demon Dogs

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but this list largely lines up with a less-detailed one reliable CoD leaker Tom Henderson revealed a few days ago. It’s a bit hard to precisely piece together the Modern Warfare 2 campaign given the mixed up nature of these missions, but some things are easy enough to glean. It seems the plot is split between 2020 and 2022 time periods, with the earlier one largely taking place in Mexico and ending in a dramatic backstabbing. Who will be doing the stabbing and who will be the stabbee? We’ll see. Interestingly, some missions seem to take place at the same time in different places – hints of a branching storyline, or at least one that looks at things from different perspectives?

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.