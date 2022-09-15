Menu
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer 3rd-Person Mode, Aquatic Combat, More Revealed

Nathan Birch
Sep 15, 2022, 01:53 PM EDT
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in just a bit over a month, and early access to its open beta kicks off tomorrow, so it’s about time Activision provided a bit more information about the game’s multiplayer. Thankfully, they did just that only minutes ago during the Call of Duty: Next showcase. The first trailer for MW2 multiplayer is relatively brief, but it teases a lot, including full aquatic combat, new Gunsmith options, and the ability to play in third-person. Yes, that last bit isn’t a typo. You can check out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer trailer for yourself, below.

As mentioned, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer will be bringing a variety of fresh abilities to the fight, including being able to swim and fight in water, a new ledge-hang mechanic, and the option to dive to the ground to avoid incoming fire. As for third-person play, Infinity Ward says it’s been a pet project for some time, and it’s a modifier that can be activated in whatever mode you want. Oh, and yes, it will allow players to get a better look at their cosmetics (it seems new customizable backpacks are a thing). Speaking of customization, Gunsmith 2.0 will also allow you to make your weapons your own, with a new system built around weapon platforms and shared attachments.

As for content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer (and likely the upcoming beta), new modes include Invasion, a 20v20 throwdown in which both sides will also have 20 AI fighters on side. New 6v6 modes include Knockout and Prisoner Rescue. As for new maps, you can look forward to the Battle Map Sarrif Bay set in a coastal fishing village and the 6v6 Mercado Las Almas set in a Mexican market. Oh, and yes, there will be some PlayStation-exclusive content (for perhaps the last year) – a samurai-themed Operator named Oni.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is open to everybody, but those who pre-order get early access. Or you can just grab an early-access beta code from Wccftech! PlayStation owners also jump in a week early. Here are the dates:

Weekend 1 (PlayStation Exclusive)

  • Early Access (for those who pre-order): September 16th – 17th
  • Open Beta: September 18th – 20th

Weekend 2 (Cross-play Beta)

  • Early Access (for those who pre-order): September 22nd – 23rd
  • Open Beta: September 24th – 26th

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.

