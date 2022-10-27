Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Performance Even at 60fps, XSX Beats PS5 at 120fps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches tomorrow (with the campaign being in the hands of those with early access for a few days) and it seems the game is a solid piece of tech. Perhaps not the most ambitious game in the world, but the performance issues that have plagued some of this holiday’s big titles shouldn’t be a problem here for most. That said, the dedicated pixel-counters at ElAnalistaDeBits have found some differences in the versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign, with Xbox Series X having the overall edge. You can check out their full video below, provided you have around 12 minutes to spare.

On both Xbox Series X and PS5, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign offers 4K/60fps as a baseline, although that resolution is arrived at through temporal upscaling (the video doesn’t specify what the native resolution is). At 60fps, both the XSX and PS5 are pretty much a perfect flat line. A 1440p/120fps performance mode is also offered, which is where you start to see more of a difference between Microsoft and Sony’s consoles. While the XSX largely maintains a full 120fps, with some small dips of 5 frames or less, the PS5 can slide as far as the low 90fps range.

As for the Xbox Series S, it offers a 1440p/60fps mode, which is mostly consistent with some brief hiccups, and a 1080p mode with performance that ranges widely from around 90fps down to 60fps. Meanwhile, on PC you can get a pretty solid 60fps at 4K from a RTX 3060 Ti without any need for DLSS.

Looking at image quality, there isn’t much difference between platforms. Both XSX and PS5 run at near-ultra settings and even the Series S looks pretty good with only some small clawbacks to lighting and other effects. Basically, consistency is the name of the game here, with big differences only apparent when you stress the hardware out at 120fps. You can check out how Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer performs here.

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 tomorrow (October 28).