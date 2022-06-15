Call of Duty Developer Infinity Ward is Making an “Open-World RPG” Per a Recent Job Ad

Most developers, even those mostly devoted to one thing, have branched out at least a few times throughout their existence. Infinity Ward is the exception. Since being founded two decades ago, Call of Duty shooters are all Infinity Ward has ever done, although it seems that may be changing.

As spotted by the Call of Duty insiders at Charlie Intel, Infinity Ward recently posted an ad for a narrative director who will be contributing to the “game story, characters, lore, and world-building” of an “open-world RPG.” The job ad has since been yanked down, but the Internet never forgets…

A job description on Infinity Ward’s site says Activision is looking for a Narrative Director for Infinity Ward’s Poland office to work on an unannounced “open world RPG” title. https://t.co/i4xCUmCFDW pic.twitter.com/cZOG4p9dAT — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 12, 2022

Activision Publishing is seeking a talented and passionate narrative director to ideate, create, and direct the implementation of story, dialogues, and scenes of an unannounced AAA project. In this role, you will create a cohesive vision for the narrative presentation, its connection with the gameplay experience, and you will be responsible for the direction of cinematic moments. The ideal candidate will have experience working on non-linear narratives in open world games and directing cinematics in AAA-quality titles. Responsibilities include: Partner with the game director and team leadership to set the overall vision and direction for an unannounced AAA project.

Your role is to provide the best narrative and cinematic experience in an open-world RPG.

Participate in the creation of the game story, characters, lore, and world building.

Huh! So, is Infinity Ward moving outside of their Call of Duty wheelhouse? Or, maybe even stranger, are they making a Call of Duty RPG? Xbox boss Phil Spencer has signaled his interest in reviving older Activision IP once Microsoft’s purchase of the publisher is complete, so perhaps some things that weren’t on the table for Infinity Ward before now are.

