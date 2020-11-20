Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Drops Its 80s-Themed Version of Nuketown Next Week

No true CoD game can be without a take on the franchise’s iconic Nuketown map, and Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will get its version next week. As you would expect, the Nuketown ’84 map is gussied up with plenty of bright neon colors and other 80s-tastic touches. You can check out a trailer for the map, below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Review – It’s Not Old, Just Older

Prior to the release of Nuketown ’84, Activision is also releasing a free Nuketown Weapon Bundle to everyone who’s logged into the game in the past week. Here’s what it contains:

“Last Stop” Epic Shotgun Blueprint - With this Weapon Blueprint, any enemy who dares to challenge you in close quarters will know it’s the end of the road. This configuration includes a 21.6” Paratrooper Barrel, a 6 RND Tube Magazine, a Milstop Reflex Optic, and a Commando Assembly Stock. When combined, these attachments give the shotgun a faster fire rate, better damage range, increased ammo capacity, slightly quicker speed when aiming and shooting, and a clearer sight picture — all the ingredients needed for a great secondary weapon.

- With this Weapon Blueprint, any enemy who dares to challenge you in close quarters will know it’s the end of the road. This configuration includes a 21.6” Paratrooper Barrel, a 6 RND Tube Magazine, a Milstop Reflex Optic, and a Commando Assembly Stock. When combined, these attachments give the shotgun a faster fire rate, better damage range, increased ammo capacity, slightly quicker speed when aiming and shooting, and a clearer sight picture — all the ingredients needed for a great secondary weapon. Six Weapon Charms - These six mannequin Weapon Charms are a perfect fit for any long-time Nuketown fan. Pick your favorite well-sculpted hunk – “Chad,” “Thad,” or “Vlad” – or a flawless friend – “Karen,” “Sharon,” and “Bobbi McDaren” – to give your favorite weapon more personality.

- These six mannequin Weapon Charms are a perfect fit for any long-time Nuketown fan. Pick your favorite well-sculpted hunk – “Chad,” “Thad,” or “Vlad” – or a flawless friend – “Karen,” “Sharon,” and “Bobbi McDaren” – to give your favorite weapon more personality. “Test Subjects” Sticker - Let your enemies know you’re ready to go nuclear with the “Test Subjects” sticker, which can be slapped onto most weapons in the Gunsmith.

- Let your enemies know you’re ready to go nuclear with the “Test Subjects” sticker, which can be slapped onto most weapons in the Gunsmith. “Nuketown Legend” Emblem and “Omnibus” Calling Card - Spruce up your player profile with some classic Nuketown imagery through the “Nuketown Legend” Emblem and “Omnibus” Calling Card.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Nuketown ’84 map will arrive on November 24.