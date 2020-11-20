  ⋮  

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Drops Its 80s-Themed Version of Nuketown Next Week

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

No true CoD game can be without a take on the franchise’s iconic Nuketown map, and Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will get its version next week. As you would expect, the Nuketown ’84 map is gussied up with plenty of bright neon colors and other 80s-tastic touches. You can check out a trailer for the map, below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Review – It’s Not Old, Just Older

Prior to the release of Nuketown ’84, Activision is also releasing a free Nuketown Weapon Bundle to everyone who’s logged into the game in the past week. Here’s what it contains:

  • “Last Stop” Epic Shotgun Blueprint - With this Weapon Blueprint, any enemy who dares to challenge you in close quarters will know it’s the end of the road. This configuration includes a 21.6” Paratrooper Barrel, a 6 RND Tube Magazine, a Milstop Reflex Optic, and a Commando Assembly Stock. When combined, these attachments give the shotgun a faster fire rate, better damage range, increased ammo capacity, slightly quicker speed when aiming and shooting, and a clearer sight picture — all the ingredients needed for a great secondary weapon.
  • Six Weapon Charms - These six mannequin Weapon Charms are a perfect fit for any long-time Nuketown fan. Pick your favorite well-sculpted hunk – “Chad,” “Thad,” or “Vlad” – or a flawless friend – “Karen,” “Sharon,” and “Bobbi McDaren” – to give your favorite weapon more personality.
  • “Test Subjects” Sticker - Let your enemies know you’re ready to go nuclear with the “Test Subjects” sticker, which can be slapped onto most weapons in the Gunsmith.
  • “Nuketown Legend” Emblem and “Omnibus” Calling Card - Spruce up your player profile with some classic Nuketown imagery through the “Nuketown Legend” Emblem and “Omnibus” Calling Card.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Nuketown ’84 map will arrive on November 24.

