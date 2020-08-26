Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leaked Gameplay Footage Showcases Satellite, Black Sea Maps

New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gameplay footage leaked online ahead of today's official reveal.

The new footage, which has been shared on Twitter by the aptly named user Leaker, showcases two different maps. The first one, called Satellite, takes place in Central Africa, while the other, set on two boats with a submarine in the middle, is called Black Sea.

Yesterday, more information on CoD: Black Ops Cold War emerged online thanks to the latest Modern Warfare update, which included these details in its files. As previously rumored, the new game will be the direct sequel to the original Black Ops.

The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops. Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more. As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making. Beyond the Campaign, players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on a yet to be confirmed release date. The game is officially getting revealed later today