Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer is Free to Try Until Christmas Eve

Not quite sure if you want to make the jump to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer? Well, for the next week you can try before you buy, as Activision is offering access to some of the game’s multiplayer content, no purchase necessary, until Christmas Eve! The free MP access comes in two stages, with new playable modes being added next week -- get more details, below.

Free Access Stage 1: Dec 17-21 Free access will come in two stages. Stage 1 starts on Thursday, 12/17 and ends on Monday, 12/21, and includes a combination of modes new to Season One or already available since the launch of Black Ops Cold War. 2v2 Gunfight - Get some Warzone Gulag practice in when the seminal 2v2 game mode from Modern Warfare returns in Black Ops Cold War in Season One. These fast, high-tension battles always end the same way: with the last duo standing. Face off with a rival duo on four maps: Game Show, ICBM, KGB, and U-Bahn, and be the first team to win six rounds to win.

Team Deathmatch - This classic 6v6 game mode needs no introduction. Eliminate your enemies and earn score for your team. First team to 100 wins. Maps include Moscow, Cartel, Miami, Satellite, Checkmate, Garrison, Armada Strike, Crossroads Strike, Nuketown ’84, The Pines, and Raid.

Domination - The tried-and-true Call of Duty objective mode is back and better than ever. Two teams of six players fight for control of three objective zones. Earn score for each objective that your team owns. The first team to reach 200 score will achieve victory! Maps include Moscow, Cartel, Miami, Satellite, Checkmate, Garrison, Armada Strike, Crossroads Strike, Nuketown ’84, The Pines, and Raid.

Featured Playlist: Nuketown Holiday 24/7 - Deck the halls with this festive playlist, taking place in a reimagined Black Ops classic. Nuketown ’84 made its triumphant return in the lead-up to Season One, and this holiday version of the map adds an even brighter glow to the former Nevada testing ground. Jump into this 24/7 playlist and play Nuketown to your heart’s content in a variety of fast-paced modes.

Featured Playlist: Raid the Mall - Get ready for a two-map showcase featuring the fan-favorite Raid from Black Ops II and the neon-lit New Jersey mall at The Pines. With two medium-sized maps populated by a variety of scenic obstacles with an ‘80s aesthetic, Raid the Mall promises down-and-dirty battles, intense combat, and blazing fast gameplay. Free Access Stage 2: Dec 21-24 Though Stage 1 ends Monday, 12/21, fear not. Stage 2 will pick right up where you left off. Not only are all of the modes from the previous stage available, you’ll also get the following: Prop Hunt - The popular mode delivers its hilarious take on hide-and-seek, Call of Duty style. For those who don’t know, Prop Hunt pits two teams against one another: Hunters and Props. Props disguise themselves as scenery like baby grand pianos or mannequins, while Hunters try to track the Props down and eliminate them before they escape and blend in with the environment again. First team to take three rounds wins.

Combined Arms: Hardpoint - In this new addition to Combined Arms, two teams of 12 battle to capture and control a moving objective across four maps: Armada, Crossroads, Miami, and Cartel. Use tanks, gunboats, and snowmobiles to own objectives and take out the enemy’s control. Although the time limit is five minutes, the clock will pause when either team controls the objective, allowing for epic comebacks. The first team to reach the 350 score limit wins.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb - Drop into this frenzied 40-player mode to collect, deliver, and deposit uranium into several active dirty bombs sites. You earn score by killing enemies, gathering and depositing uranium, and detonating dirty bombs. Maps include two massive play spaces: Ruka and Alpine.

From December 18 to December 21, Activision will also be offering double XP and weapon XP. Following that, players will able to earn double Battle Pass progression from December 22 to December 28.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The free multiplayer trial kicked off yesterday and will continue until December 24.