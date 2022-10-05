Call of Duty Advanced Warfare 2 is Sledgehammer Games’ CoD Title for 2025, Insider Claims

Sledgehammer Games will develop the sequel to 2014’s Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare 2, it has been claimed.

This information comes from reputable Call of Duty insider RalphsValve, who is known to have correctly leaked Call of Duty-related information in the past. Following the insider’s report on outlet Whatifgaming just now, another Call of Duty leaker, TheGhostofHope, corroborated the report. “I can confirm this is true from what I’ve heard”, the leaker tweeted.

According to the exclusive report from Ralph, Sledgehammer initially wanted to “further explore their world and make several sequels evolving Vanguard’s cast of characters”. Due to the disappointing performance of last year’s Call of Duty installment, however, Sledgehammer is said to have a sequel to Advanced Warfare instead.

No additional details about Advanced Warfare 2 were shared, but the report does mention that the entry will be 2025’s Call of Duty game, which is in line with Activision’s development cycle for the series, and the publisher said to be skipping next year’s Call of Duty game in favor of a 2024 entry by Treyarch. With Infinity Ward being the developer for this year's installment, this leaves Sledgehammer for the 2025 entry - if Activision is indeed skipping next year's entry.

Advanced Warfare was released in late 2014 as a cross-gen title for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC. Three years later, in 2017, Sledgehammer released Call of Duty: WWII, and assisted Infinity Ward on 2019's Modern Warfare. The game also helped out Treyarch on 2020's Black Ops: Cold War. For Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer was helped out by Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Beenox, and Raven Software.

As said, last year's Vanguard performed below expectations. Here's what we wrote in our Vanguard review upon release.

Perhaps the softest launch in Activision Blizzard's historic FPS series, Call of Duty Vanguard shows that there's much potential for this year's entry to grow. However with the weakest Zombies mode in series history, a shortage of cosmetics and upgrades for anything save your primary loadout, and a Campaign that could've offered so much more, Vanguard is a tough sell if you're looking for anything than your next TDM fix at the moment.