Call of Duty 2 Unreal Engine 5 Remake Comparison Video Highlights Massive Visual Improvements Over the Original

While still a game that is still very much playable, Call of Duty 2 hasn't aged that well when it comes to visuals, and a new comparison video that has been shared online today highlights even more how the second entry in the popular series would benefit from a modern remake.

The comparison video, which has been put together by TeaserPlay, puts footage from the original and the unofficial Unreal Engine 5 remake concept trailer made by them side by side, highlighting the massive visual improvements made possible by the latest version of the engine by Epic.

In this video, we compared the Original Call of Duty 2005 with our recent remake video, I hope these videos raise the expectations of gamers and force companies like Activision to make those remakes

As already mentioned, Call of Duty 2 is still very playable today, thanks to its gameplay mechanics and single-player campaign. While PlayStation players have no choice but to get the PlayStation 3 version, PC and Xbox users can play the game on modern hardware with little to no trouble, as the game is available on Steam and is backward compatible on Xbox One.