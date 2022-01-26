Brandon Sanderson Complains About FromSoftware’s Choice of George R. R. Martin for Elden Ring

We've covered the involvement of George R. R. Martin with Elden Ring for quite some time. The famed author of A Song of Ice and Fire worked on the lore of Elden Ring's world several years ago, as you might recall.

That said, another famous author of fantasy novels chimed in to complain about the choice. In a recent Q&A posted on his YouTube channel, Brandon Sanderson (whose most renowned works include Wheel of Time 12-14, Mistborn, and The Stormlight Archive) pointed out that George R. R. Martin isn't really a gamer, whereas he played all FromSoftware titles since the relatively obscure King's Field game (released on PlayStation 2 and now considered the progenitor of the Souls titles).

Let me be salty! FromSoftware decides to make a fantasy game and partner with a fantasy novelist, and they choose someone who spends his days blogging about the NFL rather than the person who has played their games since King’s Field and has listed their games as his favorite games among his Top 10 consistently over time. What are you thinking, people?! If you don't know, they went to George R. R. Martin and made a game with him. I'm like, 'George doesn't play videogames! George has no idea'.

Now, the bits about G.R.R.M. are correct, as the elder author did recently admit that videogames aren't really his thing, with the exception of some older strategy games like Railroad Tycoon, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and Master of Orion. Then again, even as a huge fan of Sanderson myself, it is true that George R. R. Martin's writing style might be a better fit for a game made by FromSoftware.

Still, it shouldn't be long before we get to see Sanderson's work in a game. In his recent 'State of the Sanderson' update, he revealed to have been working on a video game for several years, adding that it might be announced in 2022. Meanwhile, there's always the Kelsier skin in Fortnite.