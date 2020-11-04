Brand New AirPods are Just $99 Right Now and You Shouldn’t Miss it!

By
Nov 4, 2020 12:14 EST
Submit
Pay just $99 for AirPods 2 today

Apple’s AirPods 2 with charging case are just $99 right now, which represents a discount of $59. There’s no way you should miss this deal!

Save $59 on Apple’s AirPods 2 and Pay Just $99 for a Limited Time

Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
Charges quickly in the case
Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) - Was $159, now just $99

Submit

Related