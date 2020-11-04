Brand New AirPods are Just $99 Right Now and You Shouldn’t Miss it!
Apple’s AirPods 2 with charging case are just $99 right now, which represents a discount of $59. There’s no way you should miss this deal!
Save $59 on Apple’s AirPods 2 and Pay Just $99 for a Limited Time
Automatically on, automatically connected
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
Double-tap to play or skip forward
New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
Charges quickly in the case
Case can be charged using the Lightning connector
Rich, high-quality audio and voice
Seamless switching between devices
Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case
Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) - Was $159, now just $99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter