Boost Productivity at Home with this Curved Samsung 23.5-inch Monitor for Just $129

Having a decent monitor makes a world of difference especially in times like these when people are working from home. And if you have finally mind your mind about picking up a decent monitor to give you a larger canvas to work on then we have the right deal for you.

For a limited time only, you can pick up this large 23.5-inch Samsung LED monitor for a price of just $129, down from $149. What's special about this display is that it has a curved panel, giving you an extremely immersive experience while consuming or creating content. Topped off with FreeSync, you will never experience tearing on the display if you pair it with an AMD graphics card. This also means that this monitor is ideal for gaming, something which you should consider whenever you are not working.

1800R curvature of the screen provides a truly immersive viewing experience

A stylish design featuring a Black body metallic finish and sleek curves

4 (GTG) ms response time. Product Dimensions Without Stand-21.56 x 12.84 x 3.24 inches

Amd Free Sync minimizes input latency and dramatically reduces image tearing and stutter during gaming

Eye saver mode optimizes your viewing comfort by reducing blue light emissions and flickers at the touch of a button

The excellent 3000: 1 contrast ratio delivers deep blacks and bright whites

This monitor is as basic as it gets and it offers two ports at the back - HDMI and VGA. Whether you have something modern or one of those business-class Dell laptops, you can easily hook it up to this panel for a wondrous experience.

With a full HD resolution panel, your content, including photos, videos and text will look great on this monitor. Paired with a 3000:1 contrast ratio, everything will be bright and crisp, too.

The discount is available for a limited time only, and you can grab the monitor from the link below. There are no discount codes or coupons you should know about.

Buy Samsung 23.5" FHD Curved LED-Lit FreeSync Monitor - Was $149, now just $129

