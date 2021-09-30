BlueStacks X Brings Your Favorite Android Games to Your Browser

It is entirely possible for everyone to play Android games on their PC with a keyboard and mouse, and BlueStacks is the one you should be going for. However, the software itself does have some limitations, and the latest version can only be used on Windows. More importantly, you do need a powerful enough PC to play the games via emulation. This is where BlueStacks X comes into play and changes things.

BlueStacks X Will Make it Easier for Everyone to Enjoy Android Games.

Unlike the standard version of the software, this one is entirely cloud-based, and all you need to do is fire up your, enter your credentials, and you are good to go.

Xiaomi Could Launch a Smartphone with a 4K Display

BlueStacks X is browser-based and is platform-agnostic. This means it will work on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Chrome OS, Raspberry Pi, and even on some smart TVs. This also means that your system's power does not matter because cloud servers and the browser are going to be responsible for holding all the load.

At the moment, BlueStacksX is free; you just need to create an account and then start playing. However, there is a downside. Not every game you will want to play is going to be available. This is the same case with some of the other cloud-based platforms. You will need to choose from a small list of games and hope that your favorite games make their way to this cloud-based emulator because it is an excellent way of getting started.

If you are wondering, at the moment, BlueStacks X is offering around 200 games, but we hope that the platform will add more games in the future.