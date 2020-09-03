Lenovo is offering doorbuster and clearance discounts on several of its product lines, including PCs and laptops. Head over to this link for all the deals currently live on Lenovo; here are some of the best offers.

With an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor, ThinkCentre M90n has a modular design and comes with Windows 10 Pro, 256 GB PCIe SSD, 8 GB DDR4 2666MHz, and 3 years of on-site warranty.

"Despite being smaller than an old VHS cassette, the ThinkCentre M90n delivers the same powerful performance as a regular desktop computer, yet uses 15% less energy," Lenovo writes. "By boosting productivity and reducing utility bills, the ThinkCentre M90n is a boon for any business."

With a wide choice of easy-to-install mounting and bracket accessories, you can house your ThinkCentre M90n almost anywhere—on a wall, under a desk, or on a shelf. It’s also compatible with various docking solutions, enabling you to have even more ports and flexibility.

The product carries a 4.7/5.0 rating based on nearly 800 buyer reviews. Head over to the product page for technical details, and see all the available models. Use code HOTNANODEAL to save up to $920 with prices starting from $379.

ThinkPad L13 is a typical powerful product expected from Lenovo but with a cost-conscious pricing. Originally priced at $1,649, Labor Day 2020 brings the price down to just $749.99 with coupon code THINKDEAL.

"We’ve redesigned the look and feel of the ThinkPad L13 - the bezel has been greatly reduced to yield a much cleaner, smarter display," Lenovo says. "Keep your data and your privacy safe with our comprehensive suite of ThinkShield security features."

The ThinkPad L13 laptop is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure it runs in extreme conditions. From the Arctic wilderness to desert dust storms, from zero gravity to spills and drops, you can trust this laptop to handle whatever life throws your way.

With 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U, 512 GB PCIe SSD, 8 GB DDR4 2666MHz, fingerprint reader, and a backlit keyboard, ThinkPad L13 makes for a perfect work machine on the go. Head over to the product page for all the details and use code THINKDEAL to bring the price down to $749.99 during the Labor Day promotions.

Originally priced at $2,439, you can now get ThinkPad T495s for just $790, at a massive 67% Labor Day 2020 discount. Here are some of its specs:

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500U (or 7 Pro 3700U) Processor (2.30 GHz, up to 4.0 GHz Max Boost, 4 Cores, 8 Threads, 4 MB Cache)

14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare

Up to 16 GB DDR4 2400MHz (Soldered)

256 GB PCIe SSD (Up to 1 TB PCIe SSD)

Integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 Graphics

720p HD Camera

Backlit - US English Keyboard

Head over to this link to get ThinkPad T495s and experience premium performance without paying a premium price.

More Lenovo Labor Day 2020 deals

Note that all the discounts shared here are live and available at the time of writing but deals keep going offline depending on the availability of stock. For more, head over to the official website for all the deals currently live on in-stock laptops or this for discounts on accessories.