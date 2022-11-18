Blank Screen Glitch On GeForce RTX 4090 & 4080 Fixed In Latest NVIDIA Firmware Update

NVIDIA is rolling out a new firmware update to resolve blank screen issues that are occurring on GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards.

NVIDIA has reported having instances during system boot that the screen is blank and is not linked to the melting or malfunctioning of the 12VHPWR cable issue. To combat the problem, the green team has rolled out an update to the Firmware Update Tool that is set to eliminate the issue for users.

This is not a minimal issue that could, under normal circumstances, be solved by downloading a new driver. This is because the problem occurs during boot and not during regular use. As such, the company created a firmware upgrade to stop the issues from arising. This firmware update is now available for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 & RTX 4080 graphics cards.

Users experiencing this issue can download the firmware tool update from the NVIDIA website. The tool will verify the compatibility of your graphics hardware and then will prompt the user through the update process.

NVIDIA GPU UEFI Firmware Update Tool v1.2

To ensure compatibility with certain UEFI BIOSes, an update to the NVIDIA GPU firmware may be required. Without the update, graphics cards in certain motherboards that are in UEFI mode could experience blank screens on boot until the OS loads. This update should only be applied if blank screens are occurring on boot.

Click here to download the NVIDIA GPU UEFI Firmware Update Tool v1.2.

The NVIDIA GPU Firmware Update Tool will detect whether the firmware update is needed, and if needed, will give the user the option to update it.

If you are currently experiencing a blank screen, please try one of the following workarounds in order to run the tool:

Ensure you are using the latest SBIOS from your motherboard vendor

Change boot mode from UEFI to Legacy/CSM

Boot using an alternate graphics source (secondary card or integrated graphics)

Once you have the tool downloaded, please run the tool and follow the on-screen instructions. Ensure all apps are closed before running the tool and make sure no OS updates are pending in the background. This tool can be used with Founders Edition as well as partner cards.

Applicable Products

GeForce RTX 4090, GeForce RTX 4080

The tool is compatible with GeForce RTX 4090 and the recent RTX 4080 graphics cards. It is unknown if any other non-disclosed updates are added to the graphics cards that may or may not affect performance.

News Sources: VideoCardz, NVIDIA