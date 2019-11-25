Black Friday Deal: 13.3-Inch IPS FHD Portable Monitor Available at An Amazing Discount

Today we have something special for you guys if you're a pro user. If you're a gamer, you might already know the benefits of owning a portable monitor. Moreover, this portable monitor on discount can also be used as a secondary display which will enhance your productivity. That's right, Weichensi DQ20 portable monitor is available on discount for a limited time only and you can get it right now for just $179.99. Let's dive in to see some more details on the portable monitor and how you can avail the discount.

Weichensi DQ20 with a 13.3-inch Display LCD Portable Monitor Available at a Massive Discount

Since the discount is only available for a limited time, it would be wise to act fast

Get the Weichensi Portable Monitor at Just $179.99

Weichensi DQ20 is a 13.3-inch IPS LCD monitor with a stunning build quality and a great design. It's practical and boasts all the essential ports that you might need for gaming as well as productivity. It boasts 1080P resolution along with HDR support. In addition to this, it also supports 72 percent color gamut.

As for the body, the Weichensi DQ20 portable monitor brags an ultra-thin design and uses an integrated molding aluminum alloy case for a sturdy structure. It's a touch panel with support for 10-point precise touch controls. With a 60Hz refresh rate, you can enjoy your games and media consumption. It supports USB Type-C one-line connection.

Get the Weichensi Portable Monitor at Just $179.99

the Weichensi DQ20 portable monitor on discount is available at a discounted price of $179.99

The Weichensi DQ20 portable monitor on discount is a must-have which will allow you to do more in the same place. The best part about the monitor is that it features small bezels so the viewing experience is great.

