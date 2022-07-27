New Black Desert Update Offers 120FPS Support on PlayStation 5

A new Black Desert update is being deployed, adding 120fps support for PlayStation 5 players.

The brand-new update for the fantasy MMORPG introduces the new awakened Drakania class alongside Family Fame improvements, in-game coupon systems, and various other changes. One of those other changes is support for framerates up to 120fps for supported displays. Xbox Series X players could already enjoy the game at higher framerates.

We’ve included some of the patch notes down below, but we suggest reading the full notes here.

Black Desert Update July 27 Release Notes NEW & IMPROVEMENTS | ALL CLASSES Drakania Awakening is playable for newly created Drakania trial characters! - If you had created a Trial Drakania before, you will need to create a new Drakania trial character to play in her Awakening state. Flame's Calling - Changed to now cause your summoned minion to disappear if you switch to equip a matchlock after using the skill. Awakening Earth's Calling - Changed to now cause your summoned minion to disappear if you switch to equip a matchlock after using the skill. ITEM The Finto's Juice x5 that you can obtain from Season Leveling Aid Boxes has been changed to [Season] Finto's Juice (Large) x1. QUEST & KNOWLEDGE The questline for the Blood-eyed Earrings and the Blood-eyed Visor has been slightly adjusted..

Added an additional means to learn the "Basilisk Statue" knowledge: - "Basilisk Statue" knowledge can now also be obtained by talking to Rahim, the Basilisk Den Node Manager. NPC, BACKGROUND, SOUND Fixed the text that displays when pressing certain buttons during cutscenes.

Fixed some of the opening tutorial objective descriptions. UI For Campsites, the default snapping position for the repair function has been changed. SYSTEM PlayStaton 5 consoles can now enjoy Black Desert up to 120 fps.

The memory usage of the World Map has been improved. WEB Added an in-game coupon registration function in the [Adventurer Support] category. - This will allow you to register coupons without having to go to the website. CHANGES & FIXES Fixed the issue of a specific location background in Waragon Cave showing weirdly.

Fixed the issue of a background of Gyfin Rhasia Temple showing weirdly.

Black Desert Online is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.