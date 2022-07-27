Menu
Company

New Black Desert Update Offers 120FPS Support on PlayStation 5

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 27, 2022
black desert update ps5 120fps

A new Black Desert update is being deployed, adding 120fps support for PlayStation 5 players.

The brand-new update for the fantasy MMORPG introduces the new awakened Drakania class alongside Family Fame improvements, in-game coupon systems, and various other changes. One of those other changes is support for framerates up to 120fps for supported displays. Xbox Series X players could already enjoy the game at higher framerates.

Related StoryAbdullah Saad
Buy Genuine Windows 10 And Upgrade to Windows 11 For FREE! Save Up To 62% Off!

We’ve included some of the patch notes down below, but we suggest reading the full notes here.

Black Desert Update July 27 Release Notes

NEW & IMPROVEMENTS

| ALL CLASSES

  • Drakania Awakening is playable for newly created Drakania trial characters!

- If you had created a Trial Drakania before, you will need to create a new Drakania trial character to play in her Awakening state.

  • Flame's Calling

- Changed to now cause your summoned minion to disappear if you switch to equip a matchlock after using the skill.

Awakening

  • Earth's Calling

- Changed to now cause your summoned minion to disappear if you switch to equip a matchlock after using the skill.

ITEM

  • The Finto's Juice x5 that you can obtain from Season Leveling Aid Boxes has been changed to [Season] Finto's Juice (Large) x1.

QUEST & KNOWLEDGE

  • The questline for the Blood-eyed Earrings and the Blood-eyed Visor has been slightly adjusted..
  • Added an additional means to learn the "Basilisk Statue" knowledge:

- "Basilisk Statue" knowledge can now also be obtained by talking to Rahim, the Basilisk Den Node Manager.

NPC, BACKGROUND, SOUND

  • Fixed the text that displays when pressing certain buttons during cutscenes.
  • Fixed some of the opening tutorial objective descriptions.

UI

  • For Campsites, the default snapping position for the repair function has been changed.

SYSTEM

  • PlayStaton 5 consoles can now enjoy Black Desert up to 120 fps.
  • The memory usage of the World Map has been improved.

WEB

  • Added an in-game coupon registration function in the [Adventurer Support] category.

- This will allow you to register coupons without having to go to the website.

CHANGES & FIXES

  • Fixed the issue of a specific location background in Waragon Cave showing weirdly.
  • Fixed the issue of a background of Gyfin Rhasia Temple showing weirdly.

Black Desert Online is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
Filter videos by
Order