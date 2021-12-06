Bioware Talks “Single-player Focused” Dragon Age 4; “Excited” for 2022 When New Details Will be Shared

In a new blog post celebrating “Dragon Age Day 2021”, Bioware has shared a short update on the next Dragon Age.

The next Dragon Age, also known as Dragon Age 4, remains a bit of a mystery. Development on the title began in 2015, but the next installment in the popular RPG series wasn’t announced until 2018. The most recent teaser for the game was released last year during The Game Awards.

Although it isn’t much, the Dragon Age team has now provided a small update about the upcoming next installment in the series, stating that the team is hard at work on the next single-player-focused experience. More details about the title will be shared next year.

“Speaking of building new worlds and stories for you to explore, we want to let you all know that we're still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age”, the team writes. “We're excited for next year when we can talk more about what we're working on. Until then, we’ll leave you with two new short stories from the world of Dragon Age!”

Dragon Age 4 is reportedly on track to be released somewhere in 2023 for PC and the next-gen consoles. A report from Bloomberg earlier this year claimed that the upcoming title will be a single-player-only RPG with EA and Bioware having dropped all of its multiplayer components.

We’ll update you as soon as more info comes in on the next Dragon Age. For now, stay tuned. Down below you’ll find the game’s latest teaser trailer.