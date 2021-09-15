BIOSTAR Launches TZ590-BTC DUO Motherboard For Crypto Mining & Casual Use
BIOSTAR, one of the leading manufacturers of everything from storage solutions, graphics cards, as well as motherboards, launches the TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard.
BIOSTAR Intros Its TZ590-BTC DUO Mining Motherboard, Aimed at CryptoMiners With Up To 9 GPU Slots
The new motherboard from BIOSTAR, designed with the Z590 structure, is a high-powered motherboard with a heavy focus on cryptocurrency mining, such as Ethereum and Chia-coin. Even though its main focus is on crypto, it still maintains the power "to handle gaming and casual content consumption like a champion."
Built to run Intel's 10th/ 11th Generation Intel Core i9/ i7/ i5/ i3 processors and Intel Pentium processors/ Intel Celeron processors in the LGA1200 package, the new BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard holds up to 128 GB of DDR4 RAMS across 4DIMMs with supporting clock speeds up to 3600Mhz.
Carrying features and functionality to entice the mining enthusiasts, the TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard showcases excellent performance for mining Chia-coins and ETH at the same time due to its smart design. Carrying 10x SATA III Connector (6Gb/s) ports and 4 x M.2 Key M Slots for maximum storage capacity that Chia-coin miners can benefit greatly.
Additionally, it comes with 8x PCIe 3.0 Slots and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot for graphic card expansion, theoretically allowing users to mine Chia-coins and game at the same time or mine ETH while mining chia coins at the same time.
BIOSTAR's new TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard is fashioned with six USB ports — four USB 3.2 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. To add more compatibility to the system, BIOSTAR added one PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse Port for those users looking to connect older devices to the system. The manufacturer also offers a LAN port utilizing the Intel I219V chipset for superfast internet connections.
BIOSTAR offers both VGA-Out and HDMI ports and three ALC887 architecture audio ports for "an immersive audio-visual experience."
|Model
|BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO
|Chipset
|Intel Z590
|CPU SUPPORT
|Support for 10th/ 11th Generation Intel Core i9/ i7/ i5/ i3 processors and Intel Pentium processors/ Intel Celeron processors in the LGA1200 package * Please refer to www.biostar.com.tw for CPU support list
|MEMORY
|Supports Dual Channel DDR4 3600(OC)/ 3200/ 2933/ 2800/ 2666/ 2400/ 2133 4x DDR4 DIMM Memory Slot, Max. Supports up to 128 GB Memory Each DIMM supports non-ECC 4/8/16/32GB DDR4 module Support Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) memory modules
* Please refer to www.biostar.com.tw for the Memory support list.
|STORAGE
|-- Total supports 4x M.2 socket and 10x SATA III (6Gb/s) ports 10x SATA III Connector (6Gb/s) 4x M.2 (M Key) Socket: (M Key) Socket (M2_PCIEG4_64G_1) Supports PCIE Gen4 11th Generation Intel Core only Supports M.2 Type 2280 SSD module Supports PCI-E 4.0x 4 (64Gb/s)-NVMe/ AHCI SSD (M Key) Socket (M2_PCIEG4_64G_2) Supports PCIE Gen4 11th Generation Intel Core only Supports M.2 Type 2280 SSD module Supports PCI-E 4.0x 4 (64Gb/s)-NVMe/ AHCI SSD (M Key) Socket (M2_PCIEG3_32G_RST_1) Supports M.2 Type 2280 SSD module Supports PCI-E 3.0x 4 (32Gb/s) - NVMe/ AHCI SSD (M Key) Socket (M2_PCIEG3_32G_RST_2) Supports M.2 Type 2280 SSD module Supports PCI-E 3.0x 4 (32Gb/s) - NVMe/ AHCI SSD Supports Intel Rapid Storage Technology and Intel Optane Technology
|LAN
|Intel I219V
10/ 100/ 1000 Mb/s auto-negotiation, Half / Full duplex capability
|AUDIO CODEC
|ALC887
7.1 Channels, High Definition Audio
|USB
|6x USB 3.2 (Gen1) port (4 on rear I/Os and 2 via internal header)
6x USB 2.0 port (2 on rear I/Os and 4 via internal header)
|EXPANSION SLOT
|8x PCIe 3.0 x1 Slot
1x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot (x8 mode) (Supports PCIE Gen4 11th Generation Intel Core only)
|REAR I/O
|1x PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse Port
1x HDMI Port
1x VGA Port
4x USB 3.2 (Gen1) Port
2x USB 2.0 Port
1x LAN port
3x Audio Jack
|INTERNAL I/O
|10x SATA III Connector (6Gb/s)
2x USB 2.0 Header (each header supports 2 USB 2.0 ports)
1x 8-Pin Power Connector
2x 24-Pin Power Connector
1x CPU Fan Connector
1x CPU water cooling connector (CPU_OPT)
1x System Fan Connector
1x Front Panel Header
1x Front Audio Header
1x Internal Stereo Speaker Header
1x Clear CMOS Header
1x COM Port Header
1x TPM Header
|DIMENSION
|ATX Form Factor, 305 mm x 244 mm
|OS SUPPORT
|Windows 10 (64bit) / Windows 11(64bit)
* Biostar reserves the right to add or remove support for any OS with or without notice.