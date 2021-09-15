BIOSTAR Launches TZ590-BTC DUO Motherboard For Crypto Mining & Casual Use

BIOSTAR, one of the leading manufacturers of everything from storage solutions, graphics cards, as well as motherboards, launches the TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard.

BIOSTAR Intros Its TZ590-BTC DUO Mining Motherboard, Aimed at CryptoMiners With Up To 9 GPU Slots

The new motherboard from BIOSTAR, designed with the Z590 structure, is a high-powered motherboard with a heavy focus on cryptocurrency mining, such as Ethereum and Chia-coin. Even though its main focus is on crypto, it still maintains the power "to handle gaming and casual content consumption like a champion."

NVIDIA CMP 170HX Cryptocurrency Mining Monster Card Spotted, Ampere GA100 GPU With 164 MH/s

Built to run Intel's 10th/ 11th Generation Intel Core i9/ i7/ i5/ i3 processors and Intel Pentium processors/ Intel Celeron processors in the LGA1200 package, the new BIOSTAR TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard holds up to 128 GB of DDR4 RAMS across 4DIMMs with supporting clock speeds up to 3600Mhz. Carrying features and functionality to entice the mining enthusiasts, the TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard showcases excellent performance for mining Chia-coins and ETH at the same time due to its smart design. Carrying 10x SATA III Connector (6Gb/s) ports and 4 x M.2 Key M Slots for maximum storage capacity that Chia-coin miners can benefit greatly. Additionally, it comes with 8x PCIe 3.0 Slots and a single PCIe 4.0 x16 Slot for graphic card expansion, theoretically allowing users to mine Chia-coins and game at the same time or mine ETH while mining chia coins at the same time. via BIOSTAR









BIOSTAR's new TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard is fashioned with six USB ports — four USB 3.2 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. To add more compatibility to the system, BIOSTAR added one PS/2 Keyboard/Mouse Port for those users looking to connect older devices to the system. The manufacturer also offers a LAN port utilizing the Intel I219V chipset for superfast internet connections.

BIOSTAR offers both VGA-Out and HDMI ports and three ALC887 architecture audio ports for "an immersive audio-visual experience."