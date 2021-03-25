It’s been a long wait, but it seems Biomutant is finally, really coming out. Yes, THQ Nordic nailed down a May release earlier this year, but given the game’s long, rocky-seeming development, some were skeptical the date would stick. Well, apparently you can circle it on your calendar, because digital Biomutant pre-orders are now open! THQ Nordic has also released a new trailer, showing off Biomutant’s fast-paced combat – check it out, below.

As mentioned in the trailer, those who pre-order get access to the Mercenary class, although thankfully, it seems it will be available in some way post-launch as well.

Biomutant is now available for digital pre-order! Pre-order now & get the Mercenary class, a unique combination of perks. For digital and Collector's Edition pre-orders only. pic.twitter.com/F6bZ9wpBZs — Biomutant (@Biomutant) March 25, 2021

Yes, it will be available after launch as well! — Biomutant (@Biomutant) March 25, 2021

Haven’t been keeping up with Biomutant? Here are the game’s key features:

A new take on third-person combat: The martial arts style combat system allows you maximum freedom of movement and agility while mixing shooting, melee and powers from your mutations.

Evolve your game-play: You'll be able to recode your genes to change the way you look and play.

Next level of crafting: Mix and match parts to create your own unique single- or double-handed slash, crush and pierce melee weapons.

Gear up for adventure: You have full freedom when equipping your character. Not only when it comes to choosing weapons you created, but also what type of gear you wear.

Survive in a vibrant open world: You'll create your own adventure as you journey explore the open world and what lies beneath its surface, by foot, mech, jet-ski, air-balloon and more.

An unusual story with an unusual end: A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided, in need of someone strong enough to unite them or bring them all down...

Biomutant scampers onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility, on May 25. You can pre-order here.