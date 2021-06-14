Beats Studio Buds Bring ANC, Transparency Mode and More for Just $150

The market for truly wireless earbuds has become a lot more competitive than it used to be, thanks to Apple, Samsung, and many other manufacturers who have been delivering some amazing products for everyone to use. Now, we have Beats Studio Buds that have gone official and bring a lot of impressive features for a surprisingly competitive price tag, as well.

Beats has finally expanded their lineup, and the Beats Studio Buds are the new ones; these are available to order starting today in the U.S. and Canada for $149.99. These offer Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, USB Type-C charging, along with a whole host of other features that you will like.

Beats Studio Buds are Among the Most Competitively Prived Truly Wireless Earbuds with a Lot of Features

Beats Studio Buds will be available in black, white, and red. They do provide Hey Siri support and have fast pairing support on both iOS and Android. They also have the Find My app integration. Beats suggest that you will get a 5-hour battery with both ANC and Transparency Mode enabled and 8 hours without either enabled. With the charging case, you are getting a combined 24-hour playback, which is a standard nowadays.

The Beats Studio Buds offer a design similar to the ones we have seen on AirPods Pro. However, you are not getting any stem. This design choice makes these earbuds incredibly compact and lightweight. You are getting three different sizes of soft ear tips along with the other necessary goodies in the box.

This is what the press release has to say about the Beats Studio Buds.

Studio Buds were designed and engineered to prioritize high-quality audio playback and overall comfort—no matter if you’re listening to music, streaming a movie or chatting with a friend. The ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle features a laser cut micro-vent to ensure pressure relief on the eardrum. And with three soft silicone eartip options and a lightweight (5.1g per earbud) design, Studio Buds are incredibly comfortable for all-day use. Its powerful, balanced sound is driven by the proprietary 8.2mm, dual-element diaphragm driver, which features a central rigid piston with a flexible outer surround. Coupled with a two-chamber acoustic design, Studio Buds achieves outstanding stereo separation and low harmonic distortion across the frequency curve so you hear every note. Additionally for Apple Music users, Studio Buds automatically plays Spatial Audio for available tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy true multidimensional sound and clarity.3 With two listening modes, you are in total control of your sound experience. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) blocks unwanted external noise, including wind noise, using real-time adaptive gain control. To ensure clear playback after ANC is applied, Studio Buds employ an algorithm that monitors the source file while simultaneously correcting and cleaning audio-compromising artifacts at up to 48,000 times per second.

At $150, the Beats Studio Buds are among the most compelling options that you can go for. True, we will be seeing more offerings in the future, but at this price point, these are hard to beat.