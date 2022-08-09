Menu
Company

Beats and Kim Kardashian Have Announced Beats Fit Pro in Three New Colors

Furqan Shahid
Aug 9, 2022
Beats and Kim Kardashian Have Announced Beats Fit Pro in Three New Colors

Beats today has announced a collaboration with Kim Kardashian and as a result, you are getting three new colors of the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The three new neutral colors will be available online at apple.com/kim starting next Tuesday, August 16th, as well as via select Apple stores along with authorized resellers.

You Can Get the Beats Fit Pro in Three Exciting Neutral Colors Thanks to Beats' Collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Images of the new Beats Fit Pro leaked in the past as well, but this time around, they are being released under different names. You are getting Moon, Dune, and Earth.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
iOS 16 Public Beta 3 with Battery Percentage in Status Bar Released

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," said Kim Kardashian. "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality."

Beats Fit Pro have been received warmly by critics since its original launch last year with users talking about how comfortable they are all thanks to flexible wingtips and multiple sizes of silicone ear tips. The earbuds also bring active noise cancellation along with transparency mode, spatial audio support, as well as the H1 chip for one-tap pairing along with "Hey Siri" support, and automatic switching between Apple devices.

Beats Fit Pro

Alongside the launch of new colors, Beats has also decided to introduce a new Beats x Kim ad campaign that you can look at below.

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
USD 100

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order