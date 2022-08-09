Beats and Kim Kardashian Have Announced Beats Fit Pro in Three New Colors

Beats today has announced a collaboration with Kim Kardashian and as a result, you are getting three new colors of the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The three new neutral colors will be available online at apple.com/kim starting next Tuesday, August 16th, as well as via select Apple stores along with authorized resellers.

You Can Get the Beats Fit Pro in Three Exciting Neutral Colors Thanks to Beats' Collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Images of the new Beats Fit Pro leaked in the past as well, but this time around, they are being released under different names. You are getting Moon, Dune, and Earth.

"I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement," said Kim Kardashian. "This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality."

Beats Fit Pro have been received warmly by critics since its original launch last year with users talking about how comfortable they are all thanks to flexible wingtips and multiple sizes of silicone ear tips. The earbuds also bring active noise cancellation along with transparency mode, spatial audio support, as well as the H1 chip for one-tap pairing along with "Hey Siri" support, and automatic switching between Apple devices.

Alongside the launch of new colors, Beats has also decided to introduce a new Beats x Kim ad campaign that you can look at below.