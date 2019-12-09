Bayonetta & Vanquish 4K Remaster Bundle Officially Announced for Xbox One and PS4

Existence of the remasters seemingly leaked last week, but now Sega has made it official – the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle is coming to Xbox One and PS4 early next year! This is the first time these two Platinum Games classics have been available on Microsoft and Sony’s current consoles (both came to PC in 2017 and Bayo hit Switch in 2018). These new remastered ports of the games will run in 4K at 60fps on both the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Here’s a bit more detail about what the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle includes:

All physical copies of the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle come with an embossed SteelBook featuring brand-new key art for both Bayonetta and Vanquish. This art was created especially for the 10th anniversary by artist Dan Dussault, with supervision by Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya, Platinum Games, and Sega. For PlayStation 4 players who prefer to build their digital library, two themes are available for purchasing the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle on the PlayStation Store: Bayonetta & Vanquish Theme - available instantly for all digital pre-orders, will not longer be available at or after launch.

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Theme - available for a limited time for all pre-orders and purchases up to March 3, 2020 (two weeks after launch).

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle will set you back 40 bucks. There’s no official word on whether you’ll be able to purchase the games separately, but, as mentioned, an individual store listing for Vanquish did leak last week, so it seems likely you’ll be able to pick and choose if you're buying digitally.

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle brings the action to Xbox One and PS4 on February 18, 2020. Are you going to be grabbing the games again, or perhaps trying them for the first time?