Bayonetta 3 New Gameplay Focuses on Viola

Francesco De Meo
Oct 12, 2022, 05:22 AM EDT
Bayonetta 3

New Bayonetta 3 footage has been shared online, providing a new look at the new playable character Viola.

The footage, which has been shared by Game Informer, focuses on the new character, providing a breakdown of her combat capabilities which are very different from those of Bayonetta.

Viola is a new protagonist you play in Bayonetta 3. Viola is an Umbra Witch in training and subsequently has a different move set than the seasoned Bayonetta. Check out never-before-seen gameplay in our exclusive cover story breakdown.

 

Bayonetta 3 is the third in the series by PlatinumGames, but in some ways, it will feel like a new start, not only because of new playable character Viola, but also for Bayonetta being voiced by Jennifer Hale instead of Hellena Taylor, who voiced the character since the first entry in the series.

Bayonetta 3 launches on October 28th on Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs.

Get ready for a devilishly good time

Tap into Bayonetta’s naughtier side with Demon Masquerade, a new ability that channels the demon linked to her weapon allowing for some exciting action options, not to mention some hair-raising combos. She can also summon her demonic darlings like Gomorrah, Malphas, and Phantasmaraneae during battle, unleashing their demonic powers in the heat of combat and in new, larger-than-life battles where you directly control the action.

