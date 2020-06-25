Battlefield V Update 7.1 Brings Stability Improvements and More

A new Battlefield V is now live on ann formats, introducing new cosmetics as well as tweaks and stability improvements.

The 7.1 update, which is 3.65 GB big on PC, 1.26GB big on PlayStation 4, and 3.65 GB big on Xbox One, brings some weapon balance tweaks and UI improvements.

Weapons K31/43 is no longer able to fire an extra bullet while switching firing modes

K31/43 no longer has accuracy issues

Welrod now properly has 6+1 magazine size and operates as open bolt

Fixed some instances where K31/43 sniper scopes had the German post crosshair instead of the correct Swiss crosshair. HUD/UI Fixed an issue what would cause the soldiers models to not show in the frontend

Also fixed the cosmetics that went missing with the previous update

Fixed the Welrod Master Dogtag which had the incorrect icon

The Battlefield V 7.1 update also brings some changes for maps and modes, as well as general stability improvements that haven't been detailed.

Maps/Modes Provence – Players will no longer get stuck on top of the ammo box

Provence – The water on the map is no longer bulletproof

Twisted Steel – Frontlines – Removed the vehicles for the US team within the squad reinforcement menu

Outpost – Fixed an exploit that could give a team an unfair scoring advantage Other General stability improvements

Battlefield V received its last major update earlier this month. The update brought two new maps, new weapons and gadgets, and more.

New Maps Al Marj Encampment (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest) - Set in Libya, this is an infantry-only map, where you can expect both close-quarter fights and ranged combat depending on where you are on the battlefield. It’s 64 players on Conquest and Breakthrough, with additional configurations available on Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch.

(Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest) - Set in Libya, this is an infantry-only map, where you can expect both close-quarter fights and ranged combat depending on where you are on the battlefield. It’s 64 players on Conquest and Breakthrough, with additional configurations available on Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch. Provence (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest) - The play area of this classic Battlefield map has been extended to include the farm land, and areas around the outskirts of town, bringing tanks into this battlefield on 64-player Conquest, and Breakthrough.

Battlefield V is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.