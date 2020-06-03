Battlefield V’s Final Update Drops Tomorrow, Includes New Maps, Weapons, Vehicles, More

A few weeks back EA and DICE revealed Battlefield V would be getting one final update this summer, and it turns out said update will be dropping…tomorrow! The update is a meaty one, as it will add two maps, nine weapons, six vehicles, and more to the game. The two new maps are set in Libya and Provence, France, and will pit the US Forces against the Germans. You can check out a handful of screenshots of the new Battlefield V maps below, as well as rundown of all the new content (click the images for full resolution).







New Maps Al Marj Encampment (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest) - Set in Libya, this is an infantry-only map, where you can expect both close-quarter fights and ranged combat depending on where you are on the battlefield. It’s 64 players on Conquest and Breakthrough, with additional configurations available on Squad Conquest and Team Deathmatch.

Provence (Conquest, Breakthrough, TDM, Squad Conquest) - The play area of this classic Battlefield map has been extended to include the farm land, and areas around the outskirts of town, bringing tanks into this battlefield on 64-player Conquest, and Breakthrough. Weapons & Gadgets New Weapons: Sjögren Shotgun (Support)

Chauchat (Support)

M3 Infrared (Recon)

K31/43 (Recon)

Welgun (Medic)

M1941 Johnson (Assault)

PPK/PPK Suppressed (all classes)

M1911 Suppressed (all classes)

Welrod (all classes) New Gadgets: Doppel-Schuss (Recon)

RMN 50 Grenade Launcher (Recon)

Pistol Flamethrower (Assault)

Shaped Charge (Support)

Kampfpistole (Support) New Grenades: Firecracker Grenade (all classes)

Demolition Grenade (all classes)

Type 99 Mine (all classes) Additional Changes: Add-on Grenade Launchers for the Tromboncino and M1 Garand now try to switch to the main ammo type instead of the pistol when the player runs out of ammo. If no primary weapon ammo is available, a switch will be made to the pistol as normal. We think that this will lead to a better combat flow when the player ends up in these scenarios.

The Breda M1935 PG’s fire switching sound can now be heard.

Fixed a bug where smoke grenades would sometimes detonate in different positions for different clients, or not detonate at all.

Unified the impact grenade's trajectory with the other frag grenades for improved consistency of grenade throws.

Slightly increased the time an impact grenade must travel, the amount it bounces off a surface, and detonation delay after bouncing. This won't substantially change the gameplay of the grenade, but will improve the pucker factor of having one of these thrown at you.

Fixed a bug with the Lunge Mine which would cause another knockback, when it had been selected again after a previous use. Vehicles New Vehicles: A-20 bomber (U.S. Faction)

P-70 Night Fighter (U.S. Faction)

P-51D fighter plane (U.S. Faction)

P-51K fighter plane (U.S. Faction)

M8 Greyhound (U.S. Faction)

Puma Armored Car (German Faction) Additional Changes: Improved the transition to ragdoll when players die in a vehicle and made it so the vehicle/wreck is followed for the victim to make it a more interesting experience.

Fixed an issue with the Hachi that was causing it not to steer as well as intended when moving at higher speeds.

Smoke screen weapons on tanks and airplanes now properly block spots, and name tags.

Fixed a bug that would cause the vehicle UI to show an incorrect position of the cannon, if the player had used it, and then switched seats.

AA guns now suppress on the same level as other vehicle MGs. Planes: 500lb bombs now have lowered blast damage, and increased irreparable damage to make it a two-pass kill. BF-109 G2: Specialization tree changes to compete with P51K.

Start loadout includes spotting flares and 2x50kg bombs.

Engine or gun upgrade at tier 1.

Defensive options or finned barrels at tier 2.

Ground attack options or leading edge for tier 3.

Finally some less critical upgrades for tier 4. BF-109 G6: Specialization tree changes to compete with P51D.

Start loadout includes nitrous, smoke, and 2x rockets.

Explosion protection or gun upgrade at tier 1.

Defensive options or finned barrels at tier 2.

Ground attack options or leading edge for tier 3.

Nitrous now functions in the same way as the super charger for the Pacific planes.

Finally some less critical upgrades for tier 4. Soldier New Soldier Characters: 14 New U.S. Faction Soldiers.

2 New Japan Faction Soldiers. Additional Changes: Additional fixes to prevent players from getting stuck in a bleeding out state. If this does not fix the problem, we hope that it will decrease the rarity from uncommon to rare.

Fixed a bug that would in some cases play the wrong voice over when a soldier spots a bomber. UI & Other Fixed an issue that would cause spotted enemies to not show on the mini-map if the player walked into their own smoke.

Added the missing descriptions for the Calliope and Hachi in the statistics tab.

Battlefield V is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Summer Update launches tomorrow (June 4) at 12am to 2am PT, depending on platform.

