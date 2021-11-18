Battlefield 2042 Update #1 Reduces Rubber Banding, Stuttering on Breakaway and More

The first Battlefield 2042 update is now live, addressing some critical issues that have been identified before the start of Early Access.

Update #1 addresses, among other issues, the rubber banding issues, reduces stuttering on Breakaway, and more. Catch the full update notes below.

Implemented Server Side upgrades that are targeted at reducing instances of Rubber Banding, often experienced in the later part of a round in All-Out Warfare modes.

Significantly reduced instances of stuttering when playing on Breakaway. If the Silo’s are destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server. A note that we are continuing to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other Battlefield 2042 maps.

When looking at allies on your team, their names will now correctly display.

Adjusted the animations for Falck during the End of Round sequence to ensure that she is displayed correctly.

Updated a skin earnable for Boris via Mastery Progression with a new name: Gator.

Ensured that TDM Rounds in Battlefield Portal always start with Random Deploy set as active. We observed that this sometimes wasn’t active when moving from round to round, but have now fixed this.

Applied a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawn in Custom Battlefield Portal modes using the Free for All preset.

Battlefield 2042 PC Only - Enabled Specialist Selection in Hazard Zone via mouse interaction, removing the need to lock in your selection with the Spacebar.

Fixed a rare occurrence in Hazard Zone that would sometimes cause the End of Round flow to not activate correctly, ensuring that the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.

Repaired an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when they were not visible, or spotted.

Provided a fix for Hazard Zone players who were not seeing their Extraction Streaks updating correctly.

Battlefield 2042 is now available in Early Access. It will officially launch tomorrow, November 19th, on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game by checking out Alessio's review in progress.