New Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 Marks the Return to the Class System Alongside Numerous Improvements & Changes

EA has deployed Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2, marking the return to the class system as used in previous Battlefield titles.

According to the development team, the return to the traditional class system represents the most substantial change to the game to date. In addition, this brand-new update offers a reworked Breakaway map, new vault weapons, new weapon attachments, and much more.

"As it's the start of the new year we also feel it’s the right time to change how we deliver our update notes to you", the dev team writes. "Currently, you are used to receiving them the day before an update goes live, but we want to get that information into your hands sooner. That means you can now expect a full overview of the content and changes for major game updates to become available in the week leading up to their release."

"Update 3.2.0 is a major moment for the team as we have worked on the Return to the Class System for Battlefield™ 2042, alongside many other changes and improvements. You’ve told us how you’d like to see gameplay evolve and we’re extremely excited to get those changes into your hands."

Down below we've included the main features included with this update:

Return to the Class System

Representing the most substantial change to Battlefield 2042 so far, the Return to the Class System introduces familiar gameplay by bringing back the structure and class identity that you’re used to from previous Battlefield titles.

If you’d like to learn more about the journey and feedback that we’ve received from you around the development of this feature then we invite you to check our latest Dev Notes blog. And as the subject of our first episode of our new Inside Battlefield Podcast, you can also listen to it if that’s your preference!

Classes

Each Specialist has now been assigned to a familiar Battlefield Class that signifies the expected gameplay behavior of that particular Specialist.

We have also taken our previously open pool of Equipment and Gadgets and assigned them to particular Classes to further encourage the role of Class gameplay, while simultaneously adding structure to assist with the readability of encounters while you’re on the Battlefield.

As we approach Update 3.2 we will be updating the Battlefield website with all information you need to understand these changes. Here’s a quick overview of which Specialists, Class Equipment and Class Gadget apply to each Class:

Assault: Dozer, Mackay, Sundance, Zain

Class Equipment: Med Pen

Class Gadgets: C5 Explosive, IBA Armor Plate, M18 Claymore, Smoke Launcher

Engineer: Boris, Crawford, Lis

Class Equipment: Repair Tool

Class Gadgets: AT Mine, C5 Explosive, EOD Bot, FM-148 Javelin, FXM-33 AA, Recoilless M5

Recon: Casper, Paik, Rao

Class Equipment: Insertion Beacon

Class Gadget: C5 Explosive, M18 Claymore, Prox Sensor, SOFLAM, Tracer Dart, T-UGS

Support: Angel, Falck, Irish

Class Equipment: Defibrillator

Class Gadget: Ammo Crate, Health Crate, M18 Claymore, Smoke Launcher

Weapon Proficiencies

The Return to the Class System also introduces Weapon Proficiencies. A set of optional and passive benefits that encourages using the Weapon Archetype for your Class during gameplay.

Assault + Assault Rifles: 3 Extra Magazines

Engineer + LMG: Improved Dispersion while Crouched or Prone

Recon + Sniper Rifles: Immediate, constant and steady scope

Support + SMG: Faster Draw Time

Weapon Proficiencies will help you understand what setup may work best for each particular Class, while also adding back Class Identity to the Battlefield.

Breakaway

Featuring some of the most visible and extensive changes to take place on our map reworks, Breakaway has been streamlined and reduced in size to encourage more intensive encounters than you have previously experienced.

Areas of Improvement

Glacier Top: Previously a wide open expanse with little cover to protect yourself, the penguins have created an outpost settlement with buildings to battle through as you establish control of the immediate area.

Ice Shelf: Extensive improvements have been made to the overall Ice Shelf area of Breakaway, featuring a new flag on top of the Glacier, and new routes to encourage flanking between the glacier and the relocated Oil Rig.

Oil Rig: One of our favorite playspaces has been relocated to the foot of the Glacier, allowing for more frantic combat encounters as it’s much closer to the action than before. New ways to assault the Oil Rig have been established, and new paths and cover have been included throughout the deck.

Snow Cave: Nestled within the glacier you will find a Snow Cave that features a downed MV-38 Condor, precious resources are scattered throughout this location as your team works to secure this new Capture Point

Workers Village: Military presence and fortification has increased throughout this area. Cleaner navigation and shorter distances between Capture Points should ensure the action remains ever flowing across the Workers Village. Rumor has it that the workers in this village also throw the best parties. But so far we haven’t been invited yet.

As the full patch notes for this update are quite extensive, we suggest reading them in full on the official Battlefield 2042 EA website.

Battlefield 2042 is available globally now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.