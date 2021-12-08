Battlefield 2042’s Last Update of 2021 Further Adjusts Weapon Spread, Improves Audio, More

Battlefield 2042 developer DICE promised one more update for the beleaguered shooter in 2021, and now we know what it will offer. While not nearly as big as the last update, version 3.1 continues to work on various vexing problems, including weapons spread and bullet hit registration, while improving the game’s audio and fixing a myriad of bugs and other issues. You can get the full rundown on update 3.1, below.

Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith Expansion Delayed to 2022

Gameplay Fixes, Changes, and Improvements General Players that are not the Party Leader can now cancel while waiting in a queue

Xbox - Cross-Play can now be enabled/disabled in the Options menu on Xbox

Your Sort settings will now be correctly remembered when refreshing the Battlefield: Portal Server Browser

Fixed an issue where loadouts would sometimes be empty on the spawn screen after joining a server, preventing weapon selection

Made improvements to ensure Aim Assist is more consistent during console gameplay

Ranger’s effective combat range and overall health has been decreased Audio Made various tweaks to the overall audio experience to improve clarity, distance, and directional perception

Fixed an issue where soldiers would not always play indoor specific footsteps Weapons Removed bounce from Underbarrel Grenades when firing at short distances

40mm AP Grenades now properly damage vehicles

Fixed some weapons displaying wrong ammo counts for specific magazines

DXR-1 and NTW-50 Bolt Action rifles reload animation increased by 0.2 seconds

Adjusted dispersion values for most weapons, which results in a faster dispersion decrease when tap firing or doing short bursts

Adjusted dispersion increases for most weapons. It now takes slightly longer for weapons to become overly inaccurate in sustained fire

Adjusted the recoil values to prevent over aggressive recoil jumps for the AK24, LCMG, PKP-BP, SFAR-M GL, and PP-29

Improved hip fire accuracy for all SMGs to make them better stand-out from other automatic weapon archetypes

LMG dispersion and recoil lowered to improve performance in sustained fire

Additional improvements to recoil control for all weapons, more specifically automatic weapons.

Increased close range damage and consistency of the MCS-880 when using Buckshot Shell or Flechette Shells

Fixed a bug that caused bullets to be fired below the player’s aims for the SFAR-M GL and the K30 Vehicles Fixed a bug where vehicle weapons sometimes did not deal blast damage on a direct hit

We’re reducing the Ground Vehicle 30mm Cannon effectiveness versus infantry. It now overheats faster, has a slightly reduced rate of fire and blast damage, and increased fall off damage at distance

Rate of Fire 350 -> 330 Heat Per Bullet 0.13 -> 0.14 Heat Drop Per Second 0.5 -> 0.475 Blast Damage 20 -> 18

LCAA Hovercraft - 40mm GPL Grenade Launcher

Blast Damage lowered from 55 -> 35

The 40mm Utility Pod upwards firing angle is now easier to use

EBAA Wildcat - 57mm Cannon

Removed dispersion Ammo 12 -> 8 Impact Damage 85 -> 75 Blast Damage 70 -> 35

Gadgets Frag Grenade Increased the time to detonate a Frag Grenade from 1.1s -> 1.4s after first bounce on a hard collision

Increased damage of Frag Grenades across game modes to deal 120 damage and guarantee a kill on armored players too

Reduced Frag & Incendiary Grenade max ammo account from 2 -> 1 Prox Sensor Lowered spotting radius from 30m -> 20m

Lowered uptime from 30s -> 14s

Lowered amount of Prox Sensor a player can carry and deploy from 2 -> 1 Battlefield Hazard Zone Fixed an issue that caused the roaming Occupying Forces LATV4 Recon to spawn at the wrong times or not at all Breakthrough Kaleidoscope - Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There are now two Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and one at the bottom in BT small

Orbital - Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There is now a single Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and BT small

Hourglass - Rooftop Capture Objective has been removed. There is now a single Capture Objective at the bottom in BT large and BT small. Also fixed an issue where players were spawning out of bounds Soldier Improvements on backpedaling into objects when being in prone position

Fixed a rare issue where players could turn invisible when spawning on a full/destroyed vehicle

DICE developers will be taking a break over the holidays, so don’t expect further updates for a while. Information about further patches and Season 1 content is promised for early 2022.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Update 3.1 drops tomorrow (December 9).