Battlefield 2042 Update 0.2.2 Introduces Weapons and Vehicles Balance Changes

A new Battlefield 2042 update is now live on PC and consoles, bringing plenty of balance changes to the game.

Update 0.2.2 focuses on weapons and vehicles balance changes, but it also improves stability to prevent crashing.

You can find the full Battlefield 2042 update 0.2.2 notes below.

Bullet spread has been reduced on all weapons except Shotguns. This should result in better accuracy during gameplay

Increased PP-29 vertical recoil to ensure that the weapon does not overperform when engaging outside of its intended combat range Resolved an issue where players who were killed close to obstacles such as walls or water were unable to be revived

Resolved instances where players were stuck in a downed state and unable to respawn. We’ve also introduced a hidden timer that will activate after 30 seconds of being in a downed state that will force a redeploy should it be required

MD540 Nightbird Mounted 20mm Cannons - we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage Reduced Blast Radius size from 3 to 2 Reduced Inner Blast Radius damage from 1.5 to 0.75

KA-520 Super Hokum - 30mm Cannon (side mount) - we are reducing overall damage and range at which bullets do full damage, while increasing the overall bullet spread Reduced Blast Radius from 2 to 1.6 Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 14 Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts 18 to 15 Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 200 to 180 Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance from 8 to 6 Increased bullet range and spread

AH-64GX Apache Warchief and KA-520 Super Hokum - 30mm Cannon - we are reducing the radius at which bullets do damage upon impact, and decreasing their splash damage Reduced Blast Damage from 20 to 18 Increased the Damage Fall Off for enemies that are further away from the bullet impact center

We reduced the overall damage of the Minigun for all Land Vehicles, alongside bullet damage drop off now starting earlier Reduced bullet damage before Damage Fall Off starts from 18 to 13 Reduced Damage Fall Off distance from 60 to 40 Reduced bullet damage at max Fall Off distance to 6

Equipped armor type for the LCAA Hovercraft has been adjusted which increases it’s vulnerability against different weapon types

Battlefield Portal - UAV-1 The UAV-1 has been re-enabled within Battlefield Portal Greatly reduced health regeneration delay and speed Increased missile damage against vehicles and infantry The drone is now able to roadkill enemies

Breakthrough matches will now correctly end after the last sector has been captured

Resolved an issue that caused players queued for a match in Battlefield Portal to be sent back to the menu, instead of joining the match when a slot became available

Made general improvements to stability to prevent rare occurrences of game crashing

Battlefield 2042 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One worldwide.