Battlefield 2042 Trailer Provides a First Look at Renewal, Breakaway and Discarded Maps

Battlefield 2042 launches in less than a month, and yet we haven’t really seen much of the game’s promised 13 launch maps. Yes, we’re now very familiar with the Orbital map thanks to the beta, but what about the rest of them? Well, in a new trailer dropped just minutes ago, EA and DICE provided a first peek at three additional maps. Renewal takes place in India and looks to be an interesting mix of outdoor and indoor environments, Breakaway takes place in Antarctica and is appropriately chilly looking, and Discarded is a muddy, rusty industrial wasteland situated in India. You can check out footage of the three maps for yourself, below.

Apex Legends Escape Gameplay Trailer Shows Off New Legend Ash and the Storm Point Map

It’s hard to say how to final product will end up, but you can’t accuse Battlefield 2042 of a lack of variety. Here’s a bit more detail on the newly-showcased maps…

Renewal (Eastern Desert, Egypt) - A giant wall, built to secure rich, man-made agricultural areas, takes center stage on this intense map. Prepare for the extreme conditions, deploy, and secure the access points and massive gates in the wall.

(Eastern Desert, Egypt) - A giant wall, built to secure rich, man-made agricultural areas, takes center stage on this intense map. Prepare for the extreme conditions, deploy, and secure the access points and massive gates in the wall. Breakaway (Queen Maud Land, Antarctica) - Tread carefully on this dynamic map, where oil extraction has turned the freezing area to a strategic hot spot. Take advantage of destructible fuel tanks and silos that create debris fields and permanent fires when destroyed.

(Queen Maud Land, Antarctica) - Tread carefully on this dynamic map, where oil extraction has turned the freezing area to a strategic hot spot. Take advantage of destructible fuel tanks and silos that create debris fields and permanent fires when destroyed. Discarded (Alang, India) - Along a strategic section of India's west coast, colossal ships have been stranded on the beach and are being stripped for parts. Fight among the hulls of these behemoths while adapting to deadly storms.

EA and DICE have been rolling out new info and trailers for Battlefield 2042 at a steady pace over the past few weeks. You can get the lowdown on the game’s Hazard Zone mode here and its final Specialists here.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 19.