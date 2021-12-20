Battlefield 2042 Season 1 Likely not Arriving Until March, Map Details Possibly Datamined
Battlefield 2042’s rocky launch is behind us, and all the patches we’re going to get in 2021 have been released, but the question still remains – when are we going to start getting some post-launch content? Battlefield developer DICE is promising to reveal more in early 2022, but it seems the wait for Season 1 may be longer than you might expect.
Dataminer Temporyal has been digging around Battlefield 2042’s code, and has found three months worth of pre-season weekly missions (12 in total). Assuming these all get used, Battlefield 2042 Season 1 probably won’t be kicking off until at least early March. A rather long wait, considering most live service games kick off their seasonal updates almost right away these days.
Our dataminer has also apparently dug up some information about Battlefield 2042’s new Season 1 map, which will apparently be set on Canada’s Pacific coast and go by the name “Exposure.”
The #Battlefield2042 client includes weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks.
🗓️ Season 1 seems to be scheduled for March 2022 (unless they've added a few weeks as "backup").
🇨🇦 "Exposure" is probably the final name for the previously datamined "Ridge" map.
New Map: Exposure
- US - Seismic activity in British Columbia has damaged a Canadian-US research facility base. A Landslide has exposed the interior and damaged the surrounding area. The Russians wrongly allege that this has revealed a military weapon and are deploying forces to Canadian soil to secure it.
- Russia - A landslide in the Canadian Rockies granted us a view of the Black Ridge facility. And what we see is a direct threat - a weapon that cannot be allowed to operate. Today's mission is urgent. You will travel to the base along with our allies, then secure all sectors on-site.
Outrageous! Canada would never store experimental weapons on our soil… unless somebody asked us very politely. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but given Battlefield 2042’s rocky start, a delayed start to Season 1 seems pretty likely.
Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.
