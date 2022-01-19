Battlefield 2042 January Update Includes New Scoreboard, Portal XP Adjustments, More

After weeks of little communication over the holidays, the Battlefield 2042 dev team is back on the job and preparing the release the game’s latest patch. The update will mostly focus stability and bug fixes, but there will also be some quality-of-life improvements, including a better scoreboard and tweaks to how XP is handed out in Battlefield Portal. You can check out the full notes for Battlefield 2042 update 0.3.2, below.

General Fixed an issue where leaving a party during matchmaking could make the game unresponsive

Fixed an issue where connecting to EA servers after signing up with a new account would not work on the first attempt

Updated behavior of the quit button during gameplay so it now returns you to the correct screen

Fixed an issue where the loading music would stop playing during level load Soldier Fixed a rare occurrence where after landing with the Wingsuit, hits wouldn’t always register on some parts of Sundance’s hitbox

Fixed occurrences of rubberbanding when running behind friendly players

Fixed a rare issue that could cause you to be stuck in both an alive, and downed loop

Fixed a variety of issues with attaching to ladders that could cause you to get stuck in a state where you could fly away or lose control of your Specialist

Fixed an issue where soldier movement speed was impaired by nearby explosions that spawned craters

Fixed an issue where camera shake and audio for landing would unintentionally trigger when dropping from very small heights

Fixed an issue where weapons from a Loadout Crate would sometimes inherit ammo from the previously selected weapon

Fixed an issue where being spotted when firing a weapon would spot you for too long Stability Added multiple fixes to improve overall game stability

Fixed a rendering related crash that could occur for AMD Radeon VII users while Sundance was visible on screen Weapons Sniper and SOFLAM scope glints now show from a further distance Vehicles Fixed an issue where passenger weapons would no longer be in sync whenever the driver’s turret would rotate, causing bullets to not register when firing at enemies

M1A5, T28 - improved the effective range and reduced spread on Canister Weapon Pod Reduced Bullet Spread from 1.6 -> 1.1 Increased Damage Fall Off Distance from 35 -> 40

Battlefield Hazard Zone Fixed a black rectangle being present on screen during Hazard Zone end of round when hitting quit at the level progress screen Battlefield Portal The Server Info tab now persists after hitting Refresh in the Portal Server Browser

Fixed text would overlapping when joining a Team Deathmatch game during the end of round sequence

Rules Editor - the “IsInventorySlotActive” value now correctly handles melee weapons

Certain admin commands can no longer be spammed

As mentioned, the update launches alongside changes to how XP is awarded in Battlefield Portal. Here’s a rundown of how things will work, via the Battlefield Twitter account.

Apex Legends for PS5 Added to PlayStation Database, Hinting Next-Gen Updates are Imminent

Alongside Update 3.2 we’re making further improvements and adjustments to how you earn XP when playing in #Battlefield Portal Here’s a new thread with all the details 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/IgeDIsaa85 — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

Tomorrow we’re increasing the per minute XP cap across all Battlefield Portal modes to 300 Obtaining XP usually comes in bursts, and our intent for this change is to reduce the frequency of XP bursts being capped during gameplay pic.twitter.com/kZTmj96MCD — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

We're also changing how you’ll progress Mastery and Weekly Missions between created experience types What you can earn in each experience will now be determined by which modifiers you use, and whether the Rules Editor, Damage/Health modifiers, or AI are enabled pic.twitter.com/oYIGq7N3bM — Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022

Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Star Renegades is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game’s next update launches tomorrow (January 20).