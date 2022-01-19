Battlefield 2042 January Update Includes New Scoreboard, Portal XP Adjustments, More
After weeks of little communication over the holidays, the Battlefield 2042 dev team is back on the job and preparing the release the game’s latest patch. The update will mostly focus stability and bug fixes, but there will also be some quality-of-life improvements, including a better scoreboard and tweaks to how XP is handed out in Battlefield Portal. You can check out the full notes for Battlefield 2042 update 0.3.2, below.
General
- Fixed an issue where leaving a party during matchmaking could make the game unresponsive
- Fixed an issue where connecting to EA servers after signing up with a new account would not work on the first attempt
- Updated behavior of the quit button during gameplay so it now returns you to the correct screen
- Fixed an issue where the loading music would stop playing during level load
Soldier
- Fixed a rare occurrence where after landing with the Wingsuit, hits wouldn’t always register on some parts of Sundance’s hitbox
- Fixed occurrences of rubberbanding when running behind friendly players
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause you to be stuck in both an alive, and downed loop
- Fixed a variety of issues with attaching to ladders that could cause you to get stuck in a state where you could fly away or lose control of your Specialist
- Fixed an issue where soldier movement speed was impaired by nearby explosions that spawned craters
- Fixed an issue where camera shake and audio for landing would unintentionally trigger when dropping from very small heights
- Fixed an issue where weapons from a Loadout Crate would sometimes inherit ammo from the previously selected weapon
- Fixed an issue where being spotted when firing a weapon would spot you for too long
Stability
- Added multiple fixes to improve overall game stability
- Fixed a rendering related crash that could occur for AMD Radeon VII users while Sundance was visible on screen
Weapons
- Sniper and SOFLAM scope glints now show from a further distance
Vehicles
- Fixed an issue where passenger weapons would no longer be in sync whenever the driver’s turret would rotate, causing bullets to not register when firing at enemies
- M1A5, T28 - improved the effective range and reduced spread on Canister Weapon Pod
- Reduced Bullet Spread from 1.6 -> 1.1
- Increased Damage Fall Off Distance from 35 -> 40
Battlefield Hazard Zone
- Fixed a black rectangle being present on screen during Hazard Zone end of round when hitting quit at the level progress screen
Battlefield Portal
- The Server Info tab now persists after hitting Refresh in the Portal Server Browser
- Fixed text would overlapping when joining a Team Deathmatch game during the end of round sequence
- Rules Editor - the “IsInventorySlotActive” value now correctly handles melee weapons
- Certain admin commands can no longer be spammed
As mentioned, the update launches alongside changes to how XP is awarded in Battlefield Portal. Here’s a rundown of how things will work, via the Battlefield Twitter account.
Alongside Update 3.2 we’re making further improvements and adjustments to how you earn XP when playing in #Battlefield Portal
Here’s a new thread with all the details 🧵👀 pic.twitter.com/IgeDIsaa85
— Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022
Tomorrow we’re increasing the per minute XP cap across all Battlefield Portal modes to 300
Obtaining XP usually comes in bursts, and our intent for this change is to reduce the frequency of XP bursts being capped during gameplay pic.twitter.com/kZTmj96MCD
— Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022
We're also changing how you’ll progress Mastery and Weekly Missions between created experience types
What you can earn in each experience will now be determined by which modifiers you use, and whether the Rules Editor, Damage/Health modifiers, or AI are enabled pic.twitter.com/oYIGq7N3bM
— Battlefield Direct Communication (@BattlefieldComm) January 19, 2022
Battlefield 2042 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Star Renegades is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game’s next update launches tomorrow (January 20).
