Battlefield 2042 Day 1 Branch Development Has Been Completed; First Content Patch to Go Live on December 7th – Rumor
Battlefield 2042 will be going gold very soon, as the development of the game's Day 1 branch has been completed very recently.
Speaking on Twitter, Tom Henderson revealed today that the development of the main build of the game is essentially complete, and the development team is now focused on fixing smaller bugs and making balance and content changes.
This Day 1 branch means that the studio is now in full "playtest mode" to nail out any smaller bugs, make balance changes, and some content changes. But the build of the game is essentially complete now.
The first Battlefield 2042 Content Patch, according to Tom Henderson, will be going live on December 7th, 25 days after the early access launch, and it will apparently implement features that were not ready for launch. Which features this patch will implement are unknown at this time.
The Day 25 branch, which is a patch that will go live 25 days after the early access launch is scheduled to go live Dec 7th.
This is a "Content Patch" that will implement features that were pushed from launch.
It's unclear at this time if it means Season 1.#BATTLEFIELD2042
While Tom Henderson provided information on Battlefield 2042 before official announcements, he did get some things wrong as well, so take this with a grain of salt until official confirmations come in.
Battlefield 2042 doesn't seem off to a very good start, as the beta received plenty of negative feedback from players. Some recent rumors suggest that the game started as a battle royale game, which would explain some of the design choices showcased in the beta.
Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 19th.
WELCOME TO 2042
Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.
BATTLEFIELD PORTAL
Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield in a community-driven platform that gives you the power to change the rules of war. The possibilities are endless when you can customize weapons, gear, rules, and more in this creative sandbox mode. Replay classic experiences with select content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, or leverage the modern content from the world of Battlefield 2042 to discover, create, and share something completely new.
