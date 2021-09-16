The Battlefield 2042 Beta Is Scheduled for Early October, According to Leaker
The Battlefield 2042 beta is scheduled for early October, according to a very reliable leaker.
Earlier today, Tom Henderson revealed that the beta for the next entry in the series by DICE has been moved ahead following the game's delay. The Early Access beta is scheduled for October 6th, with the open beta becoming available from October 8th.
New #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates;
October 6th for Early Access
October 8th for Open Beta pic.twitter.com/PV3gY7vSt9
— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021
Tom Henderson also clarified how he got access to the new Battlefield 2042 beta dates in another tweet.
These dates are yet to be sent to media/creators and are expected to be sent in the next couple of days.
The dates found are in an internal system that I cannot share.
So it's another 'trust me bro' for now. pic.twitter.com/HnUJvRRtHI
— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021
Yesterday, EA and DICE confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will not release on October 22nd, as originally announced, but a few weeks later, on November 19th.
Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our team would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.
Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 19th.
WELCOME TO 2042
Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks the return to the iconic all-out warfare of the franchise. Adapt and overcome in a near-future world transformed by disorder. Squad up and bring a cutting-edge arsenal into dynamically-changing battlegrounds supporting 128 players, unprecedented scale, and epic destruction.
BATTLEFIELD PORTAL
Discover unexpected battles and enter the wide universe of Battlefield in a community-driven platform that gives you the power to change the rules of war. The possibilities are endless when you can customize weapons, gear, rules, and more in this creative sandbox mode. Replay classic experiences with select content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2, or leverage the modern content from the world of Battlefield 2042 to discover, create, and share something completely new.
