The Battlefield 2042 Beta Is Scheduled for Early October, According to Leaker

The Battlefield 2042 beta is scheduled for early October, according to a very reliable leaker.

Earlier today, Tom Henderson revealed that the beta for the next entry in the series by DICE has been moved ahead following the game's delay. The Early Access beta is scheduled for October 6th, with the open beta becoming available from October 8th.

New #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates; October 6th for Early Access

October 8th for Open Beta pic.twitter.com/PV3gY7vSt9 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021

Tom Henderson also clarified how he got access to the new Battlefield 2042 beta dates in another tweet.

These dates are yet to be sent to media/creators and are expected to be sent in the next couple of days. The dates found are in an internal system that I cannot share. So it's another 'trust me bro' for now. pic.twitter.com/HnUJvRRtHI — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021

Yesterday, EA and DICE confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will not release on October 22nd, as originally announced, but a few weeks later, on November 19th.

Building the next generation of Battlefield during a global pandemic has created unforeseen challenges for our development teams. Given the scale and scope of the game, we had hoped our team would be back in our studios together as we move towards launch. With the ongoing conditions not allowing that to happen safely, and with all the hard work the teams are doing from home, we feel it is important to take the extra time to deliver on the vision of Battlefield 2042 for our players.

Battlefield 2042 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on November 19th.