Blizzard to Nerf DKs, Mages and Warlocks in Battle for Azeroth PvP While Buffing Druids, Hunters, Monks, Mages, Shamans and Warlocks in PvE

Blizzard has announced that it will be buffing various World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth classes in PvE settings, while some classes are also being nerfed in PvP.

According to Blizzard, the balance changes will be implemented through tomorrow's weekly maintenance. Buffs are being rolled out for Restoration Druids, Marksmanship Hunters, Windwalker Monks, Frost Mages, Enhancement Shamans and Demonology Warlocks in PvE. Of special interest might be the buff to Resto Druid healing as Blizzard is reducing the mana cost of both Rejuvenation and Efflorescence. In addition, tranquility direct healing is being increased by 11%.

"These changes should improve Restoration Druid’s raid healing output, without much impact to their already strong capabilities in dungeons and Arenas", Blizzard explains.

In PvP-settings, Blizzard is implementing several nerfs to Death Knights, Mages and Affliction/ Destruction Warlocks.

We've included the full list of balance changes for tomorrow's patch down below:

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth February 25 Balance Changes PvE/PvP Druid Restoration Rejuvenation now costs 10% base mana (from 10.5%).

Efflorescence now costs 17% base mana (from 21.6%).

Tranquility direct healing increased 11%. Developers’ notes: These changes should improve Restoration Druid’s raid healing output, without much impact to their already strong capabilities in dungeons and Arenas.

Hunter Marksmanship Damage of all abilities increased by 5%. Monk Windwalker Damage of all abilities increased by 5%. Mage Frost Damage of all abilities increased by 5%. Shaman Enhancement Damage of all abilities increased by 3%. Warlock Demonology Damage of all abilities increased by 5%. Player vs. Player Tank Specializations Tank specialization player characters now take an additional 50% damage from enemy players (was 40%). Death Knight Unholy, Frost Death Strike now heals for 20% of damage taken when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 40%).

Death Strike now heals for a minimum of 5% of maximum health when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 10%). Blood Death Strike now heals for 12.5% of damage taken when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 25%).

Death Strike now heals for a minimum of 3.5% of maximum health when engaged in combat with enemy players (was 7%). Mage Frost Ice Barrier now absorbs 40% less damage when engaged in combat with enemy players. Fire Blazing Barrier now absorbs 40% less damage when engaged in combat with enemy players. Arcane Prismatic Barrier now absorbs 40% less damage when engaged in combat with enemy players. Warlock Affliction, Destruction Demon Armor now increases Stamina by 5% (was 10%).

Demon Armor now increases Armor by 90% (was 150%).

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is available globally now. The expansion's most recent content update, patch 8.3 'Visions of N'Zoth', was released last month.