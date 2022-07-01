Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA Create Bandai Namco Aces

Bandai Namco Entertainment and ILCA have established a new company called Bandai Namco Aces which will leverage the know-how of both companies to deliver high-quality content.

The new company, which is headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is 51 percent owned by Bandai Namco Entertainment and 49 percent by ILCA, will focus on delivering high-quality products, including the next entry in the Ace Combat series, which has already been confirmed to be in development by ILCA a while back.

The establishment of Bandai Namco Aces doesn't come as a surprise not only because ILCA was confirmed to be working on the next Ace Combat, but also because the Japanese developer is collaborating with the publisher on One Piece Odyssey, an upcoming role-playing game based on the popular manga series created by Eiichiro Oda.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is an RPG project filled with the unique elements of adventure from ONE PIECE that has been highly desired by fans. This project has been in the works for many years so that fans can truly touch the world of ONE PIECE and now is ready to be unveiled! Join this brand-new RPG featuring new character and monster designs produced by Eiichiro Oda, the author of ONE PIECE. The game is also complemented by the beautiful music of Motoi Sakuraba, a composer well known for his various contributions to video games such as the Dark Souls and Tales of series.

More information on Bandai Namco Aces can be found on the newly formed company's official website.