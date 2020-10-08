Baldur’s Gate 3 First Hotfix Addresses Crashing Issues

The first Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix has gone live a few hours ago, addressing some crashing issues.

This first hotfix addresses several crashing issues that happen at various times during gameplay, which you can find detailed below.

Mafia Definitive Edition First Update Adds Custom HUD Options, Noir Mode, Free Ride Content and More

Fixed a crash related to using rush-type actions.

Fixed a crash related to the target camera.

Fixed a crash in character creation.

Fixed a crash during dialogs.

Fixed overlapping items inside the inventory views.

Fixed “Pickup” and “Pickup And Add To Wares” inside containers.

Fixed a player assignment issue when someone would leave from a full multiplayer party. The leftover character can now be assigned correctly.

Fixed an issue with summons showing up as regular companions

Fixed an issue where players could not ready up when other players joined the lobby.

Fixed being able to move immovable objects.

Despite being an Early Access release, Baldur's Gate 3 is already doing extremely well. Sales are apparently insane, according to Larian CEO Swen Vincke, which isn't really surprising, considering how long fans have been waiting for a third entry in the series.

Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons. Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Adventure, loot, battle, and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone, and select your companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer.

Baldur's Gate 3 is now available on Steam and Stadia as an Early Access title. The 1.0 release has yet to be dated.