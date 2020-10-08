Baldur’s Gate 3 First Hotfix Addresses Crashing Issues
The first Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix has gone live a few hours ago, addressing some crashing issues.
This first hotfix addresses several crashing issues that happen at various times during gameplay, which you can find detailed below.
- Fixed a crash related to using rush-type actions.
- Fixed a crash related to the target camera.
- Fixed a crash in character creation.
- Fixed a crash during dialogs.
- Fixed overlapping items inside the inventory views.
- Fixed “Pickup” and “Pickup And Add To Wares” inside containers.
- Fixed a player assignment issue when someone would leave from a full multiplayer party. The leftover character can now be assigned correctly.
- Fixed an issue with summons showing up as regular companions
- Fixed an issue where players could not ready up when other players joined the lobby.
- Fixed being able to move immovable objects.
Despite being an Early Access release, Baldur's Gate 3 is already doing extremely well. Sales are apparently insane, according to Larian CEO Swen Vincke, which isn't really surprising, considering how long fans have been waiting for a third entry in the series.
Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.
Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil.
From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.
Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a hand-crafted background. Adventure, loot, battle, and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond. Play alone, and select your companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer.
Baldur's Gate 3 is now available on Steam and Stadia as an Early Access title. The 1.0 release has yet to be dated.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter