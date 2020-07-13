Babylon’s Fall Development Is Continuing to Progress Well; More Information Coming As Soon As Possible

Development of Platinum Games' Babylon’s Fall is proceeding well, but it seems like it will be a while until we will see more of the game in action.

In a new message shared today, it has been confirmed that development is proceeding well and that new information will be shared as soon as possible. As new details on the game were promised for this Summer, it's likely that we won't be getting a new look at the game anytime soon.

While we hoped to reveal more about the game this summer, we can share that development on Babylon’s Fall is continuing to progress well, with the team working safely from home. Square Enix and PlatinumGames are committed to delivering an exhilarating experience and we look forward to showcasing much more on Babylon’s Fall to you as soon as we can.

Babylon's Fall latest trailer was shared back in December. The trailer provided the first look at the gameplay, showing some quick combat sequences that look extremely promising.

In our new teaser trailer, unveiled during the State of Play broadcast earlier today, take an early look at the game’s fluid action gameplay for the first time as well its striking brushstroke visual art-style delivered by the original “Brushwork Filter”.

Babylon's Fall is currently in development for PC and PlayStation 4.