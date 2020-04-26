Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription Is Up For Huge Discount For A Few Days – Avail Now
Now is the time when you can learn new skills. You have all the time in the world and all you need is a little bit of guidance. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription. With the help of this app you can learn 14 languages and access amazing coursework online. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail the offer right away.
Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription features
Babbel is a top language learning application and you will never regret investing your time and energy with it. It is being used by people all around the world and is very popular amongst the linguistic experts. Here are highlights of what the Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription has in store for you:
- Get lifetime access to learn all 14 languages
- Practice w/ 10-15 minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule
- Cover a wide range of useful real-life topics, from travel to family, business, food & more
- Use speech recognition technology to keep your pronunciation on point
- Learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced
- Get personalized review sessions to reinforce what you learn so it really sticks
- Study whenever & wherever you want and your progress will be synchronized across your devices
- Use offline mode to access courses, lessons & review items when not on Wi-Fi—just download them beforehand
System Requirements
- Internet required, mobile or desktop access available
- Desktop: Windows 7 or above, Mac OS X 10.12 or above
- Mobile: iOS 11 or above, Android 6.0 or above
Important Details
- USA customers only
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Please note redemption is required via Web Browser. Access to the mobile app will be
- available after redemption has been completed via web browser
- Max number of devices: Unlimited
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Number of languages: 14 (all current languages)
- Updates included
Original Price Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription: $399
Wccftech Discount Price Babbel Language Learning Lifetime Subscription: $159
