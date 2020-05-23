AxiomTek Releases the CAPA13R, An Embedded System With A Ryzen Processor

AxiomTek has released the CAPA13R which is an embedded system featuring an APU processor that makes this board perfect for a variety of applications. These applications include medical imaging, video surveillance, 3D simulators, optical quality control, digital signage, kiosks/POI, thin clients, and more. This board is powered by the onboard Ryzen V1807B/V1605B processor that also features AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphics.

AxiomTek Releases the CAPA13R system which features an APU processor, either the V1807B or V1605B installed into the system

This Embedded system features integration with AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphics with support for both DirectX 12 and OpenGL 4.5, and this system also features the ability to power up to four displays. These displays can be connected by either one of the two HDMI ports, one of the DisplayPort and one LVDS interface ports.

The system also features a single SO-DIMM RAM stick for up to DDR4 RAM, this single slot allows for up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory. In addition to the single RAM slot, this system also offers an M.2 Key E slot, and this slot is designed for a wireless module while the single M.2 Key B slot is designed with storage devices. This M.2 Key B slot in addition to the single SATA port located just below the two M.2 slots are the only way to add storage to this system.

This system also features a total of four USB ports, two ports being USB 2.0 and two ports USB 3.1 Gen2 port. In addition to the four USB ports, this system has dual ports.

This system also features an integrated Heatspreader and CPU cooler, this CPU cooler is mounted to the backside of the board as the CPU is mounted on the backside of the system. This system has the CPU mounted to the rear side of the board, which can aid in both heat dissipation and offers flexibility for easy system integration and minimum maintenance.

The CAPA13R system has a dimension of 146 mm by 104 mm and has an overall thickness of 1.6 mm. This tiny board allows for widespread integration and easy integration into virtually any system. This system also features support for Windows 10.