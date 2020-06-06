Amazon has announced that Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud C5a Instances are now available In a variety of Amazon's web services, or abbreviated as AWS. These services will be powered using AMD's 2nd generation processors, These processors are able to run up to 3.3 GHz as the boost clock speed and offer an impressive core count as well making them perfect for a variety of tasks ranging from batch processing, distributed analytics, data transformations, log analytics, and web applications.

AWS now offers more computing power than ever before by utilizing AMD's 2nd generation EPYC Rome CPUs

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud C5a Instances are available in eight configurations with up to 96 virtual CPU cores. These Instances can offer this due to the large core count that AMD's 2nd generation processors provide. These different configurations allow the buyer to purchase the performance that they need for their projects, and These projects range from video game development to hosting both of which utilize high CPU core counts as well as Memory Ratios provided by C5a.

"Together, AMD and AWS offer customers great flexibility and choice of compute options to help them optimize both performance and cost for a wide range of workloads, Since launching Amazon EC2 R5a, M5a, and T3a instances powered by 1st gen AMD EPYC processors, we've seen customers move many general purpose and memory-optimized workloads to take advantage of the AMD EPYC processor capabilities and 10% lower prices over comparable instances.

With the availability of Amazon EC2 C5a instances based on the 2nd gen AMD EPYC processors, customers now have a new option that enables better performance and cost for a variety of compute-intensive workloads, as well," said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amazon and its Amazon Web Services have been providing customers with both high performance and cost-effective options since early 2018 with five Amazon EC2 instance families. Since these instances utilize AMD's 2nd generation EPYC processors, they feature the lowest cost per x86 virtual CPU in the Amazon EC2 portfolio. These instances are a result of Amazon Web Services & AMD collaborations. Check out more information regarding AMD's 2nd Generation EPYC processors here.